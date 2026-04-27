Three TSX stocks from different sectors are standout choices for growth-focused TFSA investors.

The Best Places to Put Your TFSA Contribution if You’re Focused on Growth

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Hold them in a TFSA for tax‑free growth and diversification across tech, mining, and aerospace to balance high upside with sector‑specific risk.

Each has a distinct growth engine: Shopify (commerce/AI scale, strong revenue/FCF and a $2B buyback), Discovery Silver (Porcupine acquisition repositioning it as a gold producer with massive 2025 gains), and MDA (space/defence backlog, revenue +51% and rising profitability).

Growth‑focused TFSA investors can consider Shopify (TSX:SHOP), Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV), and MDA Space (TSX:MDA) as capital‑compounder picks for tax‑free upside.

Are you a growth-focused investor looking for the best place to put your available or unused Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room? Three TSX stocks, all capital compounders, are viable options.

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Tech superstar

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a must-own in a TFSA portfolio despite its subpar performance in 2026. SHOP is down 18.8% year-to-date but has surged 11.5% over the past month. The current share price is $179.19. The technology sector has been doing the heavy lifting for the TSX lately, advancing 18.4% in the last 30 days.

Market analysts recommend a buy rating. The bull sentiment stems from the strong 31% revenue growth in Q4 2025 and 11 consecutive quarters of 25% or more revenue growth. For the year, operating income and free cash flow (FCF) increased 37% and 26% year-over-year to US$1.5 billion and US$2 billion, respectively.

Shopify will also launch a Board-approved share repurchase program of up to $2 billion. Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify, said, “2026 will be the year of the builders, and we’ll be powering them – from first sale to full scale.”

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The $241 billion commerce company’s growth engines include agentic commerce, B2B and international expansion, and strategic AI tools.

Silver to gold

Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV) is a newly transformed gold producer following a major acquisition in April 2025. It acquired the Porcupine Complex in Ontario. While this $8.5 billion Canadian mining company still owns the large underdeveloped Cordero silver project in Mexico, it rebranded into a gold-focused entity.

The mining stock delivered an astounding 1,008% return in 2025. Interestingly, Discovery Silver did not generate revenue or earnings from mine operations in the full-year 2024 or Q1 2025. Still, net earnings in 2025 reached $106.8 million compared with $15.2 million net loss in the previous year.

Porcupine Complex is the most prolific mining site in Canada. It hosts three mine properties, a Dome mine property, and a milling facility. There are also several near-mine and regional exploration targets. Discovery Silver expects to operate at full capacity by 2027 or earlier.

DSV currently trades at $9.73 per share, with a total three-year return of plus-754%. Had you invested $6,000 three years ago, it would be worth $51,210.53 today.

High-flyer

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) continues to impress as one of TSX’s top-performing growth stocks. In the 2025 TSX30 annual ranking, the aerospace stock ranked 15th. At $46.21 per share, MDA is up 73.5% year-to-date. Its total return in three years is 583.6%. The $6.5 billion space technology company is riding on a strong momentum following a record-breaking year.

The provider of advanced satellite systems and autonomous robotics ended 2025 with a massive backlog of $4 billion. Total revenues for the year rose 51% year-over-year to a record $1.6 billion. Notably, adjusted net income climbed 71% to $190 million compared to 2024.

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space, said it was another banner year of profitable growth. In addition to the $40 billion pipeline of future opportunities, MDA Space’s dual-use, production-ready products and services are also driving new opportunities. Another strong tailwind is the growing demand for defence and space technology, services and capabilities.

Tax-free growth

Growth-focused TFSA investors can consider taking positions in Shopify, Discovery Silver, or MDA Space. The stocks offer a diversified path to tax-free growth and potentially, enormous capital gains inside a TFSA.