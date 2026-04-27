This Aggressive Savings Strategy Can Help Make Up for Lost Time

Trying to catch up on your investments? This TSX growth stock could help speed things up.

Time is one of the most valuable assets in investing. Yet it’s also the one resource you can’t recover. For Canadian investors who feel behind, the challenge isn’t just about saving more — it’s about making those savings work harder. Maybe you started late, or maybe market swings slowed your progress. Either way, catching up doesn’t always mean playing it safe. Sometimes, it means taking a more assertive approach with how you put your money to work.

That’s where an aggressive savings strategy could help. It’s not only about setting aside more money but also about directing a portion of those savings toward higher-growth opportunities. Instead of relying only on stable dividend stocks, investors may consider allocating part of their portfolio to areas like technology, emerging trends, or even undervalued turnaround stories. In this article, I’ll explain why one such TSX stock could help accelerate your long-term wealth-building journey.

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A top Canadian turnaround story backed by innovation

Among the turnaround opportunities in today’s market, one of the best growth stocks that continues to stand out is BlackBerry (TSX:BB). Once known primarily for its smartphones, the company has undergone a major transformation over the years. Today, it operates as a software-focused business, providing mission-critical solutions to enterprises and governments.

The company now operates across three main segments: QNX, Secure Communications, and Licensing. Its core focus is on intelligent software that supports operational resilience, including cybersecurity, embedded systems, and critical event management.

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At a current stock price of $7.65 per share and a market cap of $4.5 billion, BlackBerry has delivered strong momentum, with its stock rising by 78% over the last year.

Strong financial performance signals momentum

BlackBerry’s financial results continue to highlight the progress it has made in this transformation. In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in February), the company’s total revenue rose 10% year-over-year (YoY) to US$156 million, contributing to its full-year revenue of US$549.1 million, up 3%.

Meanwhile, its profitability also improved significantly as it reported a solid 71% YoY jump in its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to US$36.1 million. At the same time, its adjusted net profit also surged 92% YoY to US$34 million. The company’s gross margin remained strong at over 78%, reflecting efficient operations.

QNX and Secure Communications are driving growth

A big part of BlackBerry’s growth story comes from its QNX segment. In the latest quarter, QNX delivered record revenue of US$78.7 million, up 20% YoY, while its royalty backlog expanded to US$950 million.

QNX also achieved the “Rule of 40,” a key benchmark where the sum of revenue growth and EBITDA margin exceeds 40%. This clearly reflects BlackBerry’s efforts to maintain a strong balance between growth and profitability.

Positioned at the centre of future tech trends

What makes BlackBerry even more interesting is where it’s headed. The company is expanding QNX into areas like automotive software, robotics, and even maritime defence. Its collaborations with companies like NVIDIA aim to power safety-critical edge artificial intelligence (AI) systems across industries.

It’s also working with partners like Leapmotor in electric vehicles and contributing to defence projects such as Canada’s submarine program. These initiatives reflect a broader shift toward software-defined systems, where reliability and security are critical.

By focusing on these high-growth areas, BlackBerry is positioning itself at the intersection of several major technology trends, including autonomous systems, cybersecurity, and AI.

Why this strategy could help you catch up

An aggressive savings strategy isn’t about suddenly saving large amounts each month or taking reckless risks. It’s about identifying companies with strong fundamentals that are still early in their growth journey. BlackBerry fits that profile with improving financials, expanding markets, and strategic partnerships.

Of course, growth stocks can be more volatile than traditional dividend payers. But for investors trying to make up for lost time, this kind of exposure can potentially accelerate portfolio growth.