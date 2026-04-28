With Rates Going Nowhere, Here’s 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Right Now

Here’s why this Canadian dividend stock is one of the best investments to buy now, regardless of what happens with interest rates.

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) reshaped its finances for a higher‑rate world by resetting its dividend and retaining more capital to fund growth and reduce reliance on expensive debt or equity.

One of the biggest mistakes investors make when building a long-term portfolio, especially when it comes to finding Canadian dividend stocks to buy, is spending too much time trying to predict where interest rates are going next.

There’s no question that interest rates are incredibly important. They’re the primary tool policymakers use to either stimulate or slow down the economy. On top of that, they directly impact the valuation of nearly every company on the market, particularly Canadian dividend stocks.

However, as important as they are, the reality is that consistently predicting interest rates is nearly impossible.

Even when things seem obvious, something always changes. Inflation stays sticky, growth slows, or new risks emerge that completely shift expectations. And that’s exactly where we are today.

Coming into 2026, investors were expecting more rate cuts as inflation continued to ease. But as we’ve seen time and time again, something unexpected can quickly change the outlook. In this case, geopolitical tensions and the war in Iran have added a new layer of uncertainty, forcing policymakers into a wait-and-see approach.

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So, with rates essentially on hold for now, and uncertainty remaining elevated, it creates a challenging environment for investors.

That’s why, instead of trying to predict what rates will do next, the better approach is to focus on businesses that can continue to execute regardless of the environment.

And that’s exactly why Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is one of the top dividend stocks to buy right now.

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Why Northland Power is built to handle this environment

One of the biggest reasons Northland is one of the best dividend stocks to buy today is because of how the business has already adapted to higher rates.

For years, it was primarily viewed as an income stock. It paid a steady dividend and attracted investors looking for a reliable yield. However, more recently, management made the decision to reset the dividend.

At first glance, that might look like a negative. And in the short term, it was. But in reality, it was one of the most important moves the company could make because instead of continuing to pay out a large portion of its cash flow, Northland is now retaining more capital internally.

And that matters a lot in a higher-rate environment because now the company doesn’t have to rely as heavily on expensive debt, it reduces the need to issue new shares, and it gives management more flexibility to fund its own growth.

So, while some investors saw the dividend reset as a weakness, and for existing investors, it was a setback, looking at Northland today, it’s in a much stronger position going forward. That’s why it’s one of the best dividend stocks to buy now, regardless of where interest rates go.

Why Northland is a top dividend stock to buy now

As a green energy company with significant growth potential both in the short term and over the long term, Northland is one of the most compelling dividend stocks to buy right now, especially because it’s more than just an income play.

The company has a global portfolio of renewable energy assets, including offshore wind, solar, and energy storage, and more importantly, it has several large-scale projects that are either nearing completion or already starting to come online.

And that’s where the opportunity really starts to show up because for the last few years, most of the focus has been on construction risk, rising costs, and higher interest rates. But as those projects get completed, that narrative begins to shift.

Cash flow becomes more visible, execution risk declines, and the market can focus more on the long-term earnings power of the business. At the same time, Northland’s operations are supported by long-term contracts that provide predictable revenue, helping support its dividend and overall stability. And as of Monday’s close, that dividend offered a yield of roughly 3%.

And if interest rates stabilize or eventually start to fall, that’s where the upside becomes even more compelling.

So, while the environment today may feel uncertain, that’s exactly why Northland is one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy now. It’s already adjusted to higher rates, continues to execute, and has a ton of long-term potential, regardless of what happens next.