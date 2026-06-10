2 Dividend Stocks Investors Can Hold for the Next 5 Comfortable Years

Investors can chase fast gains when everything rises. But when rates shift, inflation sticks around, and headlines rattle confidence, dividends start looking much more attractive. The best dividend stocks don’t just pay income, but give investors a reason to stay calm. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) offer two very different ways to do that over the next five years.

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CM

Canadian bank stocks have regained attention after a choppy stretch. The economy has not exactly turned effortless. Consumers still face debt pressure, housing costs remain high, and loan losses need watching. Yet CIBC continues to show why Canada’s big banks can anchor a long-term portfolio. CIBC earns money through personal banking, business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It lends, takes deposits, manages client money, and helps companies raise capital. That broad mix gives it several ways to make money, even when one area slows.

The latest results gave investors something to like. In the second quarter of 2026, CIBC reported adjusted net income of $2.47 billion, or $2.54 per share, up from $2.02 billion, or $2.05 per share, last year. Its capital markets business helped drive that growth, with profit rising 40% from a year ago. That strength shows CIBC can still grow earnings even in an uncertain market.

The dividend adds the comfort factor. CIBC declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.07 for the quarter ending July 31, 2026. That gives investors steady income from one of Canada’s major banks. It also helps soften the bumps that come with owning financial stocks. Still, investors shouldn’t ignore the risks. CIBC has meaningful exposure to Canadian households and mortgages. If unemployment rises or housing weakens sharply, credit losses could climb. But for a five-year hold, CIBC offers a strong mix of income, scale, and recovery potential.

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BEP

BEP stock brings a different kind of comfort. It owns renewable power assets across hydro, wind, solar, storage, and other clean-energy platforms. This is not a tiny speculative green stock, but it sits under the wider Brookfield umbrella and owns real infrastructure that produces power around the world. Electricity demand keeps rising. Data centres, industrial growth, electric vehicles, and grid modernization all require more power. At the same time, countries and companies still want cleaner electricity. That gives BEP stock a long runway, even if the renewable sector has had a bruising few years.

The latest quarter showed real momentum. BEP stock reported funds from operations (FFO) of US$375 million, or US$0.55 per unit, in the first quarter of 2026, up 19% from last year. Over the last 12 months, FFO reached US$1.39 billion, or US$2.08 per unit. The distribution also remains a key part of the story. BEP stock currently pays a quarterly distribution of US$0.392 per unit and targets annual distribution growth of 5% to 9%.

That target gives investors a clearer income-growth path than many higher-yield stocks offer. Yet risks still exist. Renewable projects require heavy capital, and higher rates can pressure valuations. Power prices, currency swings, and project execution can also affect results. With all that taken into consideration, BEP stock may not move in a straight line.

Bottom line

Together, CIBC and BEP stock give investors balance. One offers exposure to Canadian banking and a strong quarterly dividend. The other offers global clean-power growth with a rising distribution. What’s more, both offer incredible dividend income even with $7,000 invested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CM $153.60 45 $4.28 $192.60 Quarterly $6,912.00 BEP.UN $51.03 137 $2.16 $295.92 Quarterly $6,991.11

For comfortable investors, that combination matters. Hold both patiently, reinvest the dividends, and the next five years could feel far less stressful for many patient Canadian investors.