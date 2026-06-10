Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks Investors Can Hold for the Next 5 Comfortable Years

2 Dividend Stocks Investors Can Hold for the Next 5 Comfortable Years

When volatility and higher rates shake confidence, CIBC and Brookfield Renewable offer two dividend streams built for patient five-year investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • CIBC is growing earnings again and pays a reliable bank dividend, but housing and consumer credit are key risks.
  • Brookfield Renewable pairs global clean-power assets with rising FFO and a growing distribution, though higher rates can hurt valuations.
  • Together they balance steady Canadian banking income with longer-run renewable growth, smoothing the ride through uncertainty.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners

Investors can chase fast gains when everything rises. But when rates shift, inflation sticks around, and headlines rattle confidence, dividends start looking much more attractive. The best dividend stocks don’t just pay income, but give investors a reason to stay calm. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) offer two very different ways to do that over the next five years.

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them

Source: Getty Images

CM

Canadian bank stocks have regained attention after a choppy stretch. The economy has not exactly turned effortless. Consumers still face debt pressure, housing costs remain high, and loan losses need watching. Yet CIBC continues to show why Canada’s big banks can anchor a long-term portfolio. CIBC earns money through personal banking, business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It lends, takes deposits, manages client money, and helps companies raise capital. That broad mix gives it several ways to make money, even when one area slows.

The latest results gave investors something to like. In the second quarter of 2026, CIBC reported adjusted net income of $2.47 billion, or $2.54 per share, up from $2.02 billion, or $2.05 per share, last year. Its capital markets business helped drive that growth, with profit rising 40% from a year ago. That strength shows CIBC can still grow earnings even in an uncertain market.

The dividend adds the comfort factor. CIBC declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.07 for the quarter ending July 31, 2026. That gives investors steady income from one of Canada’s major banks. It also helps soften the bumps that come with owning financial stocks. Still, investors shouldn’t ignore the risks. CIBC has meaningful exposure to Canadian households and mortgages. If unemployment rises or housing weakens sharply, credit losses could climb. But for a five-year hold, CIBC offers a strong mix of income, scale, and recovery potential.

BEP

BEP stock brings a different kind of comfort. It owns renewable power assets across hydro, wind, solar, storage, and other clean-energy platforms. This is not a tiny speculative green stock, but it sits under the wider Brookfield umbrella and owns real infrastructure that produces power around the world. Electricity demand keeps rising. Data centres, industrial growth, electric vehicles, and grid modernization all require more power. At the same time, countries and companies still want cleaner electricity. That gives BEP stock a long runway, even if the renewable sector has had a bruising few years.

The latest quarter showed real momentum. BEP stock reported funds from operations (FFO) of US$375 million, or US$0.55 per unit, in the first quarter of 2026, up 19% from last year. Over the last 12 months, FFO reached US$1.39 billion, or US$2.08 per unit. The distribution also remains a key part of the story. BEP stock currently pays a quarterly distribution of US$0.392 per unit and targets annual distribution growth of 5% to 9%.

That target gives investors a clearer income-growth path than many higher-yield stocks offer. Yet risks still exist. Renewable projects require heavy capital, and higher rates can pressure valuations. Power prices, currency swings, and project execution can also affect results. With all that taken into consideration, BEP stock may not move in a straight line.

Bottom line

Together, CIBC and BEP stock give investors balance. One offers exposure to Canadian banking and a strong quarterly dividend. The other offers global clean-power growth with a rising distribution. What’s more, both offer incredible dividend income even with $7,000 invested.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CM$153.6045$4.28$192.60Quarterly$6,912.00
BEP.UN$51.03137$2.16$295.92Quarterly$6,991.11

For comfortable investors, that combination matters. Hold both patiently, reinvest the dividends, and the next five years could feel far less stressful for many patient Canadian investors.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal Way to Use Your TFSA to Double an Annual Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Double-your-money investing works best when you stop trying to do it in one dramatic year and start letting compounding do…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding for the Next 7 Years

| Andrew Walker

These companies have solid growth programs in place to support dividend increases.

Read more »

shopper carries paper bags with purchases
Dividend Stocks

How Much Does a Typical 45-Year-Old Have Saved in Their TFSA and RRSP?

| Jitendra Parashar

Building retirement savings at 45? These two Canadian stocks could help strengthen your TFSA and RRSP.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

These two monthly dividend stocks could help investors build a steadier stream of passive income.

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Stocks for Beginners

Why Your TFSA – Not Your RRSP – Should Be Doing the Heavy Lifting

| Jitendra Parashar

A TFSA could do serious long-term work when filled with growth and dividend stocks like these.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Retirement

The Typical TFSA Balance for Canadians Approaching 60

| Kay Ng

How does your TFSA balance stand? How can you improve?

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Look Built to Hold for 10 Years or More

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer high and sustainable yields and are better positioned to boost the income potential of your portfolio.

Read more »

builder frames a house with lumber
Dividend Stocks

A Simple Way to Turn $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Consistent Income

| Jitendra Parashar

A $25,000 TFSA could become more productive when invested in dependable dividend stocks.

Read more »