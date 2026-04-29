Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks I’d Move Quickly to Buy the Next Time Markets Pullback

2 TSX Stocks I’d Move Quickly to Buy the Next Time Markets Pullback

These two TSX stocks are some of the best long-term investments in Canada, making them top picks to buy when markets sell off.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • High‑quality TSX stocks rarely trade cheap, so waiting for market pullbacks is often the best way to build long‑term positions.
  • Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a defensive growth retailer whose recent weaker comps and cautious guidance cut its forward P/E from ~42.4 to ~33.2, presenting a buy‑on‑dip opportunity while the long‑term thesis remains intact.
  • Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a global, fee‑based asset manager exposed to infrastructure, renewables, real estate and private markets, making it a compelling purchase when quality names temporarily sell off.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management

Often in investing, the biggest challenge isn’t finding the highest-quality TSX stocks to buy; it’s actually finding opportunities to buy them at a reasonable price.

Because the reality is that the best stocks on the market rarely trade at a discount.

They’re well-known, widely owned, and consistently deliver strong results, which means investors are almost always willing to pay a premium to own them. And that’s exactly why waiting for pullbacks becomes so important. Because when markets do get volatile, and they always eventually do, even the highest-quality stocks can temporarily sell off.

And those moments are often some of the best opportunities you’ll get to build a long-term position.

That’s why, instead of chasing stocks after they’ve already run up, it makes more sense to know exactly which businesses you want to own ahead of time so that when the opportunity comes, you can act quickly.

With that in mind, here are two of the very best stocks on the TSX that I’d be ready to buy the next time markets pull back.

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

One of the best defensive growth stocks to buy on the TSX

One of the best examples of a stock that almost never stays cheap for long is Dollarama (TSX:DOL).

Dollarama has been one of the most consistent performers on the TSX for years, and it’s easy to see why.

It operates a simple, highly scalable retail model that continues to grow regardless of what’s happening in the broader economy.

When times are good, the discount retailer benefits from steady traffic and expansion. And when the economy slows down, it often sees increased demand as consumers look for lower-cost alternatives.

That’s one of the biggest reasons why Dollarama continues to thrive, and why it has been one of the best TSX stocks to buy for years. It can grow in any economic environment.

On top of that, Dollarama continues to expand its store network and improve its margins, which has helped the stock deliver massive long-term returns for investors.

However, recently, Dollarama stock has pulled back meaningfully following a weaker-than-expected earnings report.

Comparable sales growth came in below expectations, and the company also issued more cautious guidance, which weighed on investor sentiment. On top of that, ongoing investments in international expansion are putting some short-term pressure on margins.

As a result, the stock has sold off significantly from its highs. However, it’s worth noting that none of these factors change the long-term thesis. Dollarama’s business model remains intact, and its ability to grow in both strong and weak economic environments hasn’t changed.

So, while the stock now trades at a much more reasonable valuation, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.2 times compared to 42.4 times just a few months ago, this is exactly the type of pullback that savvy long-term investors wait for.

A global growth stock with long-term tailwinds

In addition to Dollarama, another high-quality TSX stock you’ll want to buy on any dip is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM).

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the highest-quality businesses on the TSX, but for very different reasons than Dollarama.

Instead of operating a retail business, Brookfield focuses on managing capital for institutional investors across infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate, and private markets.

So, rather than relying on a single operation or industry, it earns fee-based revenue from managing a massive and growing pool of global capital.

That helps create a highly scalable business model with strong visibility into future earnings.

Additionally, Brookfield benefits from long-term trends as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutions continue increasing their allocations to alternative assets.

That ongoing shift is why Brookfield is one of the best businesses to buy on the TSX, and it’s also why the stock rarely trades cheaply. Investors understand the quality of the business and its recurring fee-based earnings.

So, when broader sentiment weakens, and even high-quality stocks like Brookfield sell off in the short term, those are the opportunities you want to be ready to take advantage of.

Because over the long haul, as its assets under management continue to grow, so too will Brookfield’s earnings, its dividend, and ultimately its stock price.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Stocks for Beginners

The Stocks I’d Choose First If I Had $1,000 to Put to Work Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $1,000 tax refund can be enough to buy into two TSX names with momentum: one steadier and one higher-octane.

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 TSX Stocks I’d Be Most Eager to Buy at This Very Moment

| Jitendra Parashar

These three TSX stocks stand out for their strong growth and long-term potential.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

How a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend Stock Could Generate $32 a Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite REIT could turn a $10,000 investment into steady monthly cash flow from warehouses and logistics properties.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest TSX Stocks to Buy Before the Next Big Market Move

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX software stocks offer different ways to position for a rebound in growth stocks.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Stocks for Beginners

With Rates on Hold, Here’s How I’d Position My TFSA Right Now

| Joey Frenette

TD Cash Management ETF (TSX:TCSH) might be a great tool for cash reserves as the Bank of Canada considers its…

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy on the TSX Before the Next Oil Spike

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX energy stocks offer different ways to profit if oil prices spike again.

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Before Economic Fears Fade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian food companies could be smart buys while investors still feel uneasy about the economy.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Quality Canadian Stocks I’d Buy in This Uncertain Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two high-quality Canadian stocks could help you stay invested through volatility without guessing the next headline.

Read more »