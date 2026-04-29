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The 3 TSX Stocks I’d Be Most Eager to Buy at This Very Moment

These three TSX stocks stand out for their strong growth and long-term potential.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stands out with strong cash flow and consistent shareholder returns.
  • Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) is gaining momentum with improved operations and financial strength.
  • BlackBerry (TSX:BB) is showing signs of a turnaround driven by software and cybersecurity growth.
10 stocks we like better than BlackBerry

If the market feels a bit unpredictable lately, you’re not imagining it. Oil prices have been swinging as tensions in the Middle East escalate, and that’s been enough to keep investors on edge. Add in the fact that central banks still aren’t ready to commit to rate cuts, and it’s no surprise that market volatility has picked up.

And yet, the interesting part is that the TSX Composite Index hasn’t fallen. In fact, it’s up nearly 6% so far in 2026. So clearly, there’s strength under the surface, even if it doesn’t always feel that way day to day. The real challenge now is where the best opportunities are hiding. In this article, let’s go over three top TSX stocks that I’d be most eager to buy at this very moment.

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Canadian Natural Resources stock: A cash flow machine with scale

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) continues to prove why it’s one of the most dependable TSX stocks in the energy sector. With a diversified asset base across Western Canada, the North Sea, and Offshore Africa, the company has built a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Following a 49% jump over the last year, CNQ stock currently trades at $60.69 per share with a market cap of $126.6 billion. At the same time, it also offers an attractive 4.1% dividend yield.

In 2025, the company’s production rose 15% year-over-year (YoY) to 1,571 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d), backed by a higher share of valuable liquids like synthetic crude oil and natural gas liquids. Financially, CNQ generated adjusted net earnings of $7.4 billion and adjusted funds flow of $15.5 billion. This strong cash generation allowed it to return about $9 billion to shareholders, including $4.9 billion in dividends.

With massive reserves of 20.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent (proved plus probable), Canadian Natural stock has the scale and stability to keep delivering for years.

Baytex Energy stock: Momentum backed by improving fundamentals

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) has been another standout performer in the Canadian energy space. Its strong execution and focused strategy have helped it deliver impressive gains over the last year. BTE stock is currently priced at $6.78 with a market cap of $5 billion and has surged 196% in the last 12 months. It also offers a 1.4% dividend yield.

Behind this rally in BTE stock is a clear improvement in operations and financials. In 2025, Baytex delivered production of 65,528 barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting 6% organic growth. The company also generated $1.5 billion in operating cash flow, giving it the flexibility to reinvest in the business while returning capital to shareholders.

Its balance sheet has strengthened as well, with $857 million in cash and a sustaining breakeven of US$52 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI). This could help Baytex remain resilient even if oil prices fluctuate.

With continued momentum in its core assets, this TSX stock looks well-positioned to build on its recent success.

BlackBerry stock: A turnaround story gaining traction

After years of transition efforts, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) is now focused on software, cybersecurity, and embedded systems – and that shift is starting to show results. Following a 55% rise in the last year, its stock trades at $6.92 with a market cap of $4.1 billion.

In its latest quarter (ended in February), BlackBerry’s revenue climbed 10% YoY to US$156 million. The company’s QNX segment stood out with record revenue of US$78.7 million, growing 20% from a year ago. As demand for connected and software-defined vehicles grows, the QNX segment could become a major long-term driver.

At the same time, its secure communications business is benefiting from rising demand for digital security solutions, especially from governments and enterprises.

With improving financials and strong positioning in emerging tech trends, BlackBerry looks like an amazing TSX stock to buy right now.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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