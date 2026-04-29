Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Canadian Dividend Stock I Trust Most to Weather Any Kind of Market Storm

The Canadian Dividend Stock I Trust Most to Weather Any Kind of Market Storm

This TSX stock has been paying and increasing dividends through financial crises, recessions, and sector-specific downturns.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • This Canadian dividend stock is highly reliable due to its stable, contract-based cash flows and long history of uninterrupted dividend growth since 1995.
  • Its resilient business model, supported by long-term contracts, regulated pricing, and a disciplined payout ratio, enables consistent cash flow even during economic downturns.
  • Strong momentum in its core business, a $39 billion secured project backlog, and a rising earnings outlook position Enbridge to continue increasing dividends.

Dividend stocks are among the top investments for building a passive-income stream. However, difficult operating conditions or economic downturns could affect payouts. For instance, numerous Canadian companies either reduced or suspended payouts to preserve liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. More recently, even established income names such as BCE (TSX:BCE) have cut dividends in response to a challenging operating environment.

However, there are a few high-quality Canadian dividend payers that have consistently paid and even increased dividends through financial crises, recessions, and sector-specific downturns. The resilience of their earnings and cash flow, and the rock-solid nature of their payouts, make them all-weather stocks.

Against this background, here is a dividend stock I trust most to weather any kind of market storm.

investor faces bear market

Source: Getty Images

A dependable dividend stock: Enbridge

The Canadian equity market has several stocks that have been paying and increasing their dividends for decades. Among these top dividend payers, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) looks like a compelling investment for resilient payouts, high yield, and the ability to consistently increase its dividend.

Enbridge operates primarily as a midstream energy company, transporting oil and natural gas through an extensive pipeline network across North America. Much of its income is secured through long-term contracts and regulated frameworks, which provide predictable earnings and steady distributable cash flow (DCF). This structure allows it to deliver a relatively stable cash flow, regardless of market volatility.

Enbridge benefits from high asset utilization and, in most cases, inflation-linked pricing, both of which contribute to consistent cash flow growth. The company’s approach to capital allocation further strengthens its investment profile. By targeting a payout ratio of 60% to 70% of DCF, Enbridge continues to reward shareholders while reinvesting in the business. This leaves enough retained cash to fund new projects and maintain financial flexibility.

Enbridge’s long history of dividend increases, dating back to 1995, adds confidence. The company has maintained and grown its payout through major economic disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic. This track record reflects the resilience of its business and management’s disciplined approach to dividend payouts.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s continued focus on expanding its DCF, along with a strong pipeline of low-risk growth projects, means the company remains well-positioned to pay and increase its dividend.

Enbridge to keep returning higher cash

Enbridge is well-positioned to continue returning more cash to shareholders through higher dividends. Its highly diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on long-term energy demand while mitigating direct sensitivity to commodity price fluctuations.

The energy infrastructure company’s management expects to deliver adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of $20.2 billion to $20.8 billion and DCF per share between $5.70 and $6.10 in 2026. Further, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are projected to grow by 4% to 6%. Its growing earnings and DCF are likely to support higher payouts.

Beyond 2026, Enbridge’s management projects adjusted EBITDA, EPS, and DCF per share to increase by about 5% annually. This outlook suggests that the company’s asset base and contract structure should continue generating steady earnings as new projects come online and existing infrastructure operates at higher utilization levels.

Supporting my bullish outlook is the company’s secured capital backlog, which currently stands at about $39 billion. These projects span natural gas transmission and distribution, liquids pipelines, and renewable power initiatives, positioning the company to capture rising energy demand across North America. Because much of this backlog is supported by long-term agreements or regulated frameworks, the future revenue streams associated with these investments are relatively predictable, which supports higher dividend payments and Enbridge’s investment case.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Look Strong Even if Growth Slows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two Canadian food stocks could stay resilient if growth slows, thanks to steady demand and reliable cash generation.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Belong in Almost Every Investor’s Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These stocks consistently raise their dividends through the full economic cycle.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Paycheque Portfolio With 2 Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly dividend stocks are backed by durable business models, steady revenue and earnings growth, and sustainable payouts.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Just $20,000 to Turn Your TFSA Into a Reliable Cash-Generating Machine

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable and reliable cash flows, high yields, and visible growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks are ideal for…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Turn to First When Markets Start Getting Difficult

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian dividend stock has defensive earnings and resilient cash flow supporting its payouts in all market conditions.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Quality Canadian Stocks I’d Buy in This Uncertain Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two high-quality Canadian stocks could help you stay invested through volatility without guessing the next headline.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

With Rates Going Nowhere, Here’s 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this Canadian dividend stock is one of the best investments to buy now, regardless of what happens with…

Read more »

people ride a downhill dip on a roller coaster
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Before Volatility Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks look like “pre-volatility” holds because they pair durable cash flow with tangible value support and businesses…

Read more »