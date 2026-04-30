3 TSX Stocks Built for Higher-for-Longer Interest Rates

Not too long ago, the next Bank of Canada move seemed obvious: more cuts. But that sure doesn’t feel so obvious anymore. Just yesterday, the bank held its policy rate at 2.25% for the fourth consecutive meeting, and Governor Tiff Macklem made one thing clear: With inflation now forecast to hit roughly 3% in April — driven by surging gasoline prices tied to the conflict in the Middle East — the bank will not let energy-driven price pressures become persistent inflation. For Canadian investors, this is a meaningful shift in tone. The floor on rates is starting to feel less certain.

And that shift changes the calculus for investors. The stocks that can thrive in the current environment won’t be the same ones that led the recovery when rates were falling.

If you are a Canadian investor looking for businesses with pricing power, strong capital positions, and earnings that can hold up — or improve — when borrowing costs stay firm, three stocks deserve your attention right now: CIBC, Bank of Montreal, and Manulife.

Governor Tiff Macklem; Source: Bank of Canada

CIBC: A Big 6 bank with capital-markets momentum and a fortress balance sheet

Higher-for-longer rates can be a tailwind for bank margins, and CIBC (TSX: CM) enters this environment with real momentum behind it. One of Canada’s Big 6 banks, CIBC deals in personal banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets — a mix that gives it multiple ways to grow even when consumers gets cautious

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The most recent results made that case clearly. In fiscal Q1 2026, CIBC reported net income of $2.69 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.76 — a result that beat analyst estimates by more than 15%. Its CET1 ratio came in at 13.4%, up from the prior quarter — a sign of balance sheet strength that matters when credit conditions tighten. Canadian personal and business banking net income reached $960 million, and capital markets net income jumped 42% year over year to $877 million. Volatility and deal activity can still create opportunity for a diversified bank, and CIBC looks positioned for that.

The risk is real: If a rate-hike signal translates into slower loan demand or rising credit losses, sentiment could cool quickly. But for a Canadian investor who wants yield, capital strength, and a bank with proven earnings power, CIBC earns its place on this list.

Bank of Montreal: Cross-border scale and falling credit costs

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) gives investors something CIBC does not: meaningful exposure to both Canada and the U.S., which adds another layer of earnings power if North American growth holds up during firmer rates. BMO has spent the last year pushing on efficiency and digesting its U.S. expansion, and the results are starting to show.

Earlier this year, BMO announced plans to open more than 130 new financial centres in California and roughly 15 in Arizona over the next five years, a signal that it still wants to build scale in attractive U.S. banking markets. Its Q1 2026 results supported that ambition. BMO posted reported net income of $2.489 billion, adjusted net income of $2.551 billion, and adjusted EPS of $3.48. Provision for credit losses fell sharply, dropping to $746 million from $1.011 billion a year earlier — a meaningful improvement that reflects a cleaner credit book. CET1 came in at 13.1%, and revenue records across operating segments reinforced the story.

If the Bank of Canada leans hawkish, BMO’s scale, fee income, and cross-border reach make it a sturdy hold. The main risk is that U.S. banking growth takes longer to materialize than the expansion plan assumes, but that is a long-game risk, not an immediate one.

Manulife: An insurer with an Asia growth engine and a quiet edge when rates stay firm

Manulife (TSX:MFC) is the slightly different pick on this list, and that difference is worth understanding. Insurers benefit when rates stay firm because they invest enormous amounts of capital, and better yields support future earnings power in ways that do not always show up immediately in the stock price. Manulife also brings something the two banks do not: a large Asia growth engine and a global wealth and asset management business that adds diversification well beyond the Canadian rate cycle.

The full-year 2025 results showed what that combination can produce. Manulife reported net income of $5.572 billion, announced record core earnings, raised its dividend by 10.2%, and authorized the repurchase of up to 2.5% of outstanding shares — a confident set of capital moves. Asia and Global Wealth and Asset Management drove that strength, even as the Canada and U.S. segments looked softer in the fourth quarter. Q1 2026 results are due May 13, which gives investors a near-term catalyst to watch.

Insurance results can swing with markets and claims trends, and that is a real risk to keep in mind. But for a Canadian investor who wants income, international diversification, and a business model with a structural tailwind from firmer rates, Manulife is a calm way to play this shift.

Bottom line

If the Bank of Canada starts sounding more hawkish — and after yesterday’s statement, it already is — the right response is not to rotate out of equities. It is to own businesses that can handle pricier money and still grow. CIBC, BMO, and Manulife each do that in a different way, and all three pay strong dividends even from a modest starting investment.

None of these are risk-free. But the investor who waits for certainty before adding financial stocks to a TFSA or long-term portfolio may find the best entry points have already passed. The more interesting question — and the one worth sitting with — is whether a hawkish Bank of Canada is actually the worst thing that can happen to a well-built income portfolio. The answer might surprise you.