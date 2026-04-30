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The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Be Happy to Hold in a TFSA Indefinitely

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock might be a great deal for a TFSA.

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Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • If you want a simple, long-term TFSA approach, broad index ETFs beat trying to pick one “forever” stock, especially for newer investors who don’t want single-stock risk.
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard stands out as a durable core holding with efficiency gains, disciplined deal-making, and a strong balance sheet to keep compounding through downturns.
9 stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard

Diversification is the way to go with your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), but if I had to choose just one Canadian stock to stash away for the long haul, I’d probably go the route of an S&P 500 or TSX Index exchange-traded fund (ETF). If ETFs are off the table and I had to pick a stock, it’d be a tough choice.

Though it’s never a good idea to run the risk of under-diversification, especially with an account so valuable as a TFSA, I think that it ultimately comes down to the names that you’d be comfortable hanging onto, even when the times get tougher. Of course, putting all of your eggs in one basket is a terrible idea if you’re a new investor.

For those such investors, perhaps there is no shame in sticking with the S&P 500 or TSX Index ETFs. Of course, for more experienced long-term investors, the saying (I think it was Andrew Carnegie who said it) that you should put all your good eggs in one basket and watch the basket might be the move that’s right for you.

In any case, I guess it all comes down to whether you want to do well and avoid the big risks, or if you want to crank up the rewards potential for a name you really do believe in. Even the great Warren Buffett thinks it’s best to prioritize your best ideas rather than to spread capital across your second-best, third-best, and so on. As far as Canadian stocks, I’d be more than happy with hanging onto them for the long haul (perhaps alongside some index ETFs).

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard: One stock I’m happy to hold for decades

I think Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is such a name for me. While I’d never make it the only egg in the TFSA basket, I think that the convenience retailer is a fantastic candidate to form the core of a long-term growth fund, especially as most other investors become a bit impatient with the name.

The merger and acquisition (M&A) engine has slowed down a bit, at least relative to the past. But given today’s valuation landscape (especially in retail), I’d argue the slower approach does no harm.

Of course, tuck-in deals (mini-M&A) across the convenience store scene still make sense, but, at the end of the day, Couche-Tard is now a more than $71 billion company. Bigger deals and organic growth are becoming more important, especially as the landscape changes.

While it’s been quite uneventful since the 7-Eleven deal was shot down last year, I think that Couche-Tard has optionality to make other smaller-scale, lower-risk deals, perhaps one that could change the convenience retailer more fundamentally. Even without deals, the Miller era could see great efficiency gains as retail tech rolls out and the firm finds new ways to resonate with consumers.

The fit-to-serve program is expected to save big money in the coming years. That’s more dry powder to buy back stock and ready for the next big acquisition wave.

These days, customers want value, options, and a focus on hot and fresh food. And there are more ways to deliver on each front without having to go on a deal spree.

The relatively new CEO, Alex Miller, expressed his firm’s intent to have a tighter grip on the supply chain. In my view, restaurant-quality food and grocery supply chains could be the golden ticket to next-level growth, even as the firm climbs the market cap standings.

If the market takes a dive, I think Miller and company will be ready to move, and that makes ATD a consumer staple stock that might not walk away empty once the economy finally does fall into a recession. The company’s balance sheet is solid, and there’s more than enough dry powder to go on a bargain spree if a downturn were to hit at some point.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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