The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Never Sell Inside a TFSA

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A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most powerful tools Canadian investors have. The real magic, though, isn’t just the tax-free growth – it’s what you choose to hold inside it. The best TFSA strategy is often the simplest one: buy high-quality businesses and hold them for years. No constant trading, no chasing trends. Just consistent compounding from stocks that continue to grow and reward shareholders over time.

Let’s take a closer look at two such Canadian stocks that could be worth buying and never selling inside a TFSA.

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National Bank of Canada stock: Quietly delivering strong growth

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) may not always get as much attention as some of its larger peers, but its recent performance has been hard to ignore. Its stock currently trades at $203.68 with a market cap of $78.6 billion. Over the past year, it has surged 72% while offering a 2.4% dividend yield.

The bank’s recent stock price gains have been driven by strong execution across its business segments. In its latest quarter (three months ended in January), it posted net income of $1.25 billion, up 26% year-over-year (YoY), while its adjusted net income came in even higher at $1.32 billion.

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National Bank’s personal and commercial banking segment stood out, with net income rising 47% YoY due mainly to organic growth and contributions from Canadian Western Bank (CWB). Similarly, its wealth management segment also performed well, with a 12% increase in net income driven by higher fee-based revenue.

Now, National Bank is focused on expanding its footprint and improving efficiency. Strategic acquisitions, including the integration of CWB and the planned expansion of retail and business portfolios, could support continued growth. Overall, with strong earnings momentum and a clear growth strategy, it looks like a great stock that could fit well in a long-term TFSA portfolio.

Restaurant Brands International stock: Global growth with stable income

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) could be another strong stock, combining global brand power with steady cash flow, to hold in a TFSA. The company operates well-known chains like Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs, giving it a diversified and scalable business model.

After gaining 28% in the last 12 months, QSR stock currently trades at $110.60 with a market cap of $38.4 billion. At this price, it offers a 3.2% dividend yield.

Restaurant Brands has also been showing steady improvement in its overall performance, backed by solid numbers. In the fourth quarter of 2025, its system-wide sales climbed 5.8% YoY, while comparable sales rose 3.1%. This growth was largely driven by strong international performance, where comparable sales jumped 6.1%.

For the full year, the company reported $9.4 billion in revenue, up from $8.4 billion in 2024. More importantly, its adjusted operating income grew 8.3% organically, marking its third straight year of roughly 8% growth.

Meanwhile, Restaurant Brands is returning value to shareholders. In 2025 alone, it returned about $1.1 billion through dividends and buybacks, while continuing to invest in its business.

Going forward, the company remains focused on expanding its global footprint and improving sales through digital initiatives, restaurant upgrades, and franchise growth. With over 33,000 locations worldwide and consistent earnings growth, it continues to offer a strong mix of stability, income, and long-term growth potential for TFSA investors.