5 Habits That TFSA Millionaires Have in Common

Canadians who became TFSA millionaires have five common habits that helped them achieve financial success.

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The takeaway: adopt a strategic-investor mindset—use tax-free compounding with quality income and growth assets while avoiding overcontributions or business-like trading—to make a $1M TFSA realistic.

Those habits include a long-term horizon, consistently maxing annual contribution room, investing contributions instead of holding cash, using a mix of income and growth assets (example: Emera for dividends and Hammond Power for growth), and staying within CRA rules.

Despite TFSA contribution limits, more than 350 Canadians have built seven-figure TFSA balances by following disciplined investing habits.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) encourages saving and investing. However, a cap exists to manage the long-term tax revenue costs for the government. Nevertheless, despite these strict limitations, more than 350 Canadians have reached millionaire status or have seven-figure TFSA balances.

The feat is remarkable, if not enviable. These millionaires did not pull a rabbit out of a hat; instead, they share five common habits. Any investor can be on the path to becoming the next TFSA millionaire by adopting these same core principles.

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1. Long-term vision

Successful TFSA investors begin with a clear focus on long-term wealth accumulation rather than a get-rich-quick mentality. They are prepared to exercise patience and hold income or growth stocks for the long haul. The strategy lessens the impact of market fluctuations.

2. Maximize annual limits consistently

No prospective TFSA millionaire will leave contribution room on the table in a given year. The annual limit, regardless of amount, fuels the wealth-generating engine. Unused contribution room is a missed opportunity for tax-free compounding.

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3. Don’t store cash

The TFSA is not an ordinary savings account, and treating it as one by storing cash is a big mistake. Don’t allow inflation to diminish your purchasing power over time. The journey to $1 million requires using the contribution to invest in income-producing assets, most notably, high-quality stocks.

4. Strategic asset allocation

TFSA millionaires implement both income and growth investing to align with the million-dollar goal. For 2026 and beyond, the ideal combo is Emera (TSX:EMA) and Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A). The former provides recurring dividends for reinvesting, while the latter brings massive capital growth. You have a balanced power portfolio.

Emera is a high-yield, defensive investment. The $21.6 billion energy and services company operates regulated electric and natural gas utilities in Canada, the Caribbean, and primarily in Florida in the United States. At $70.36 per share, this top-tier utility stock pays a 4.1% dividend.

EMA raised dividends for 19 consecutive years. The $20 billion, five-year capital investment plan (2026-2030) supports utility modernization and growth in Florida and Nova Scotia, as well as the forecast rate base growth of 7% to 8%. The company adjusted its future annual dividend growth rate to 1%–2%.

Hammond Power Solutions can generate significant tax-free returns in a TFSA. This high-growth industrial is a back-to-back TSX30 winner, the flagship program for the 30 top-performing Canadian stocks. HPS.A ranked 1st and 3rd in 2024 and 2025, respectively. At $268.59 per share, the total three-year return is plus-647.4%, representing a 95.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The $3 billion producer of dry-type transformers and power-quality products will play a critical role in data centre buildout and AI grid expansion. Adrian Thomas, CEO of Hammond, said the company can support customers across electrification and digital infrastructure markets as they continue to scale.

5. Keep CRA at arm’s length

Follow two key rules while you’re building wealth. Future TFSA millionaires must work within the limits and not over-contribute. Don’t trade like a business, as it raises red flags with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). The taxman will impose tax penalties for both infractions.

Different mindset

What sets TFSA millionaires apart? Their mindset has always been that of a strategic investor, not a simple saver. Combined with these habits, a $1 million TFSA is not just a dream.