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One TFSA Stock That Could Be Well Suited for a Turbulent 2026

This gold stock could help your TFSA stay resilient during market volatility in 2026 and beyond.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) offers a 4.9% yield with strong long-term growth performance.
  • This TFSA-friendly stock has surged over 600% in five years despite recent short-term pullbacks.
  • Its high-quality assets and exploration potential support its long-term upside potential.
10 stocks we like better than Lundin Gold

As macro concerns and changing geopolitical dynamics continue to dominate the market in 2026, staying invested in strong businesses tends to matter far more than reacting to short-term noise. That’s where a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can really help. It could allow you to focus on long-term growth without worrying about taxes on your gains.

However, Foolish Investors may want to pick stocks very carefully that could hold their ground even amid market volatility. In this article, let’s take a closer look at one such stock that could be a solid fit for a turbulent 2026.

nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Why Lundin Gold stands out in uncertain markets

With that in mind, Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) could offer TFSA investors exposure to the gold mining sector – an area often considered as a defensive corner of the market during uncertain periods, as gold itself tends to draw increased interest when market volatility rises. This company is headquartered in Vancouver and runs the Fruta del Norte mine in southeast Ecuador.

LUG stock currently trades at $90.05 with a market cap of about $21.8 billion. It also offers an attractive 4.9% dividend yield, giving investors a combination of income and potential capital appreciation. Although the stock has surged by nearly 64% over the last year, it has seen a nearly 5% decline in the last six months.

Lundin Gold stock’s recent performance highlights an important point – even strong companies can experience short-term pullbacks. Zooming out further, its long-term returns are even more striking as this TFSA-friendly stock has climbed more than 660% over the last five years and over 1,450% in the last decade.

Operational strength and asset quality matter

One of Lundin Gold’s biggest strengths is still the quality of its core asset. The Fruta del Norte mine continues to deliver strong results, producing about 498,000 ounces of gold in 2025 alone. What stands out even more is how efficiently it operates. The mine processed over 5,000 tonnes per day on average last year, with recovery rates close to 89%, showing just how reliable and high-grade this asset really is.

This efficiency directly supports its margins. Even with higher royalties due to rising gold prices, the company kept its cash operating costs around $838 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs near $1,015 per ounce. That’s quite competitive and helps it generate solid profits.

And those profits are clearly visible. Lundin Gold generated a record $1.8 billion in revenue and about $926 million in free cash flow (that’s cash left after capital spending) in 2025. This kind of cash generation gives the company flexibility – whether it’s paying dividends or investing back into the business.

Growth potential backed by exploration and discipline

Lundin Gold is now planning its largest-ever exploration program in 2026, with roughly 133,000 metres of drilling. That’s a big commitment and shows confidence in the long-term potential of its land package. There are also multiple new targets being explored, including high-grade epithermal zones and copper-gold systems. These could open the door to entirely new production sources for the company over time.

In the first quarter of 2026, Lundin Gold produced nearly 120,000 ounces of gold, slightly higher than last year. The mill throughput even hit a record 5,520 tonnes per day, which suggests it’s already starting the year on a solid footing.

Why this stock could fit a TFSA strategy

For TFSA investors, consistency and growth both matter – and this is exactly where Lundin Gold stands out. The company is not just generating strong cash flow, but also returning a big portion of it to shareholders. In 2025, it paid about $664 million in dividends and even announced a quarterly payout of $1.15 per share for early 2026.

That combination of income and growth is hard to ignore. Put it all together, and Lundin Gold is not just about riding gold prices – it’s about a well-run operation that continues to deliver results while building for the future.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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