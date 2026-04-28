3 Canadian Stocks That Look Like Smart Long-Term Buys Today

Smart long-term buys today usually share a few traits. They control durable assets, throw off strong cash, and still have room to grow even if the economy wobbles. Right now, gold names also have another tailwind: higher bullion prices. That gives quality producers and royalty companies more cash to reinvest, return to shareholders, or use for new deals. For investors thinking in years instead of quarters, that mix can still look pretty compelling.

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LUG

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) stands out as it already has a high-quality mine and a clear growth runway. It owns the Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador, which management calls one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. Over the last year, the story kept getting better. Lundin announced a CEO transition to Jamie Beck in September 2025, kept posting strong drill results at FDNS and FDN East, and then moved to deepen its balance sheet flexibility with a silver stream deal tied to LunR Royalties in early 2026.

The numbers look strong, too. Lundin reported 2025 revenue of US$1.78 billion, free cash flow of US$926 million, and gold production of 498,315 ounces. It also paid US$664 million in dividends during the year. Then, in the first quarter of 2026, production still climbed to 119,742 ounces, showing the momentum did not fade after a huge year. The catch is valuation at 23 times earnings. That can work over time, especially with a 4.2% yield, but any pullback in gold prices would still matter.

OR

OR Royalties (TSX:OR) gives investors exposure to gold through royalties and streams instead of direct mine operations. That model can be attractive over the long haul because it limits operating risk while still benefiting from rising production and stronger metal prices. Over the last year, OR kept building that portfolio. In February 2026, the gold stock announced deals tied to San Gabriel and Spring Valley, and by April, it had already posted preliminary first-quarter 2026 deliveries while continuing share buybacks.

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Its 2025 results were the best in its history. OR reported record revenue of US$277.4 million, record operating cash flow of US$245.6 million, and record net earnings of US$206.1 million. It also ended the year debt-free, with US$142.1 million in cash, and rolled out fresh 2026 guidance and a new five-year outlook. That gives the story real staying power. The stock is not exactly cheap, though. Market data shows it trading around 37 times earnings. Still, for a business with low direct operating exposure and room to grow through acquisitions, that premium makes some sense.

FNV

Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) may be the steadiest pick of the three. It does not operate mines and instead owns royalties and streams across a huge portfolio, which helps reduce single-asset risk. The gold stock says it has the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets, with 430 assets covering roughly 70,500 square kilometres. Over the last year, it kept adding to that platform through financing deals, including transactions with i-80 Gold and Minerals 260, while Panama also approved a preservation and safe management program for Cobre Panama in April.

Its financial performance stayed just as impressive. Franco-Nevada reported record 2025 revenue of US$1.82 billion, net income of US$1.11 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of US$1.66 billion, and 519,106 gold equivalent ounces sold. That is a serious base for a long-term holding. The downside is obvious. The gold stock traded at roughly 43 times trailing earnings, with a market cap close to $65 billion. That leaves less room for error. Even so, if gold stays firm and more large assets keep moving forward, Franco still looks built to win over time.

Bottom line

Put it all together, and these three stocks each offer a different kind of long-term appeal. Lundin Gold brings operating torque and exploration upside. OR Royalties offers growth with less direct mining risk. Franco-Nevada gives investors a premium, diversified royalty model. None is dirt cheap today, so that is worth respecting. But for Canadians building a portfolio meant to last, all three gold stocks still look like smart buys worth keeping on the radar.