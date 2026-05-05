This fast-growing Canadian stock is delivering impressive revenue and profit growth, which should help it keep soaring.

Could Buying This One Stock Help Put You on a Path to Millionaire Status?

Its U.S. sales and e-commerce are driving much of this momentum.

Could one stock really help you become a millionaire? It might sound like a stretch, but it might not be as unrealistic as it seems – especially if you’re thinking long term. Most investors won’t get there overnight, but the right company, held over many years, can make a surprisingly big impact. But the key is to find a stock that keeps growing, keeps delivering, and doesn’t lose momentum when the market gets volatile. While such stocks might not be easy to find, they still do exist.

Let’s take a closer look at one top growth stock that I think has the potential to deliver consistent earnings growth and long-term value, which could even put you on a path toward millionaire status if held over the long term.

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A top Canadian growth stock to buy now

When it comes to building long-term wealth, companies with strong brand power and loyal customer followings often have an edge – and that’s exactly where Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) has been making its mark. Over the years, it has positioned itself as a design house and fashion retailer of clothing that blends style, comfort, and practicality.

Headquartered in Vancouver, the company operates roughly 130 boutiques across Canada and the United States, backed by a strong e-commerce platform. Its portfolio includes well-known in-house brands like Babaton, Wilfred, and The Super Puff.

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After rallying by more than 300% over the last two years, ATZ stock currently trades at $146.42 with a market cap of $17 billion.

Momentum driven by brand strength and execution

Aritzia stock’s recent surge reflects strong demand for its products, which are helping its financials grow rapidly. In addition, its simple but effective strategy to focus on quality, maintain brand consistency, and adapt to changing consumer preferences seems to be paying off. The company has been able to attract a loyal customer base that values both aesthetics and wearability.

At the same time, its growing online presence has also played a big role in this rally. By strengthening its digital platform in the post-COVID era, Aritzia has been able to reach customers beyond its physical store network.

Growth supported by expanding reach

In the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (three months ended in November 2025), Aritzia posted record revenue of more than $1 billion, up nearly 43% year-over-year (YoY), with its comparable sales jumping 34%.

A big part of this growth is coming from the company’s focus on expansion. In the 12 months ended in November 2025, Aritzia opened 13 new boutiques, taking its total store count to 139. At the same time, it saw strong traction in the United States, where its revenue surged 54% YoY to $621 million, making up close to 60% of its total sales.

Its digital business is also playing an important role as its e-commerce revenue climbed 58% YoY to $383 million, showing how effectively the company is reaching customers beyond its physical stores. This mix of retail expansion and digital growth is helping Aritzia scale faster while still keeping control over its brand and customer experience.

What to watch going forward

When Aritzia reports its fourth-quarter earnings on May 7, investors will be watching whether it can maintain this pace of growth. The company expects full-year revenue to come in between $3.6 billion and $3.64 billion, which would represent roughly 33% growth from last year.

At the same time, factors like tariffs, consumer spending trends, and execution in new markets will remain important to watch.

Why this stock could turn out to be a millionaire-maker in the long run

Stocks that build real wealth over time usually combine strong demand with consistent execution – and Aritzia stock is starting to show both. Its ability to grow revenue by over 40% while expanding margins highlights the strength of its business model.

While nothing is 100% certain in the market, Aritzia’s brand power, U.S. expansion, and digital momentum give it enough room to keep soaring over time.