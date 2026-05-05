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2 Canadian Energy Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Right Now

When energy markets get choppy, these two Canadian stocks offer very different ways to keep cash flow and long-term demand on your side.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Imperial Oil uses its integrated oil sands and refining network to stay profitable, even when prices wobble.
  • Taseko is a copper-driven electrification play, with Florence Copper ramping but higher project and commodity risk.
  • Both can be volatile, yet each has a clear role in Canada’s long-term energy story.
10 stocks we like better than Imperial Oil

Energy stocks can feel tricky when the economy looks uncertain. Oil prices swing, costs rise, and investors get nervous fast. So if it were me, I’d look for Canadian names with strong assets, clear demand, and a reason to keep producing cash even if growth slows. One can come from traditional energy, and another can come from energy-transition materials. So let’s look at two very different ways to play Canada’s long-term energy story.

copper wire factory

Source: Getty Images

IMO

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) is about as established as Canadian energy gets. The company produces oil, runs major oil sands assets, operates refineries, and sells fuel through well-known retail networks. That integrated model gives it a useful cushion. When one part of the business faces pressure, another can help offset it. Over the last year, IMO stock also leaned into cost control, production planning and shareholder returns, while keeping its focus on core assets such as Kearl, Cold Lake, and Syncrude.

The recent news came with a few bruises. In the first quarter of 2026, Imperial reported net income of $940 million, or $1.94 per share. That was down from $1.3 billion, or $2.52 per share, a year earlier. Refining disruptions and lower realized crude prices weighed on results. Shares also fell after the report, as investors reacted to missed profit expectations and weaker refinery throughput. Still, IMO stock returned $350 million to shareholders through dividends during the quarter and later kept its quarterly dividend at $0.87 per share.

The valuation still makes IMO stock interesting for a long-term buyer. IMO stock recently carried a market cap of about $86 billion and traded around 27 times earnings. That’s not a bargain-bin price, but IMO stock rarely looks cheap for long as the business has scale, deep assets, and a strong majority owner in Exxon Mobil. The risk is clear. Oil prices, refinery outages, and carbon policy can all pressure returns. Yet Imperial’s size and discipline make it a stock I’d feel comfortable holding through rougher markets.

TKO

Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO) is a different kind of energy stock. It’s not an oil-and-gas producer. It’s a copper miner, which makes it more of an energy-transition play. Copper sits at the centre of electrification, power grids, electric vehicles, and renewable energy infrastructure. Taseko owns the Gibraltar mine in British Columbia and is ramping up Florence Copper in Arizona. That gives it exposure to a metal that could stay in demand for years.

The latest financial results available are from 2025, as Taseko plans to release first-quarter 2026 results after market close on May 6, 2026. For 2025, revenue reached $673 million from the sale of 99 million pounds of copper and 1.9 million pounds of molybdenum. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit $230 million, though the company still recorded a net loss of $30 million. That mix tells the story well. Taseko has real operating strength, but also development costs, project ramp-up risk, and exposure to copper prices.

The fresh operational update looked encouraging. Gibraltar produced 30 million pounds of copper in the first quarter of 2026, up 50% from the same period in 2025. Florence also produced its first 1.5 million pounds of copper cathode. That’s a big step as Florence could give Taseko a lower-cost growth engine if it ramps up smoothly. The stock has already climbed, so the valuation now looks more demanding and leaves less room for disappointment. Diesel costs, permitting, financing, and copper price swings remain risks.

Bottom line

IMO stock offers the sturdy, cash-rich side of Canadian energy. Taseko offers the growthier copper angle tied to electrification. One looks built for income and resilience, the other looks built for long-term demand. I wouldn’t call either risk-free, but for investors who want to buy and hold through uncertainty, both bring something useful to the table.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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