Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Put $14,000 in a TFSA to Work for Monthly Income

How to Put $14,000 in a TFSA to Work for Monthly Income

Use a simple two‑REIT approach to generate monthly income from a $14,000 TFSA and build a recurring tax‑free cash flow.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The TFSA allows for tax-free contributions and distributions, enabling investors to maximize compounding and establish a steady monthly income stream.
  • Slate Grocery REIT and RioCan Real Estate are ideal picks for TFSA portfolios, each providing a reliable monthly income through grocery-anchored and mixed-use properties, respectively.
  • A balanced TFSA allocation in these REITs, with a total investment of $14,000, can yield monthly payouts while allowing reinvestment for compounded growth.
10 stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best ways to establish a long-term monthly income stream. Part of the reason for that is because contributions and distributions remain tax-free, which allows compounding to supercharge your portfolio.

The question then becomes, what investments can investors add to their TFSA portfolio to generate that desired monthly income?

There’s no shortage of great options to consider. And given a $14,000 initial seed, here are the two picks that I would choose to maximize that monthly income potential.

This approach keeps the focus on generating reliable, tax-free monthly income while maintaining a simple, easy-to-manage TFSA strategy.

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

Option #1: Retail-anchored stability for monthly income

The first option for investors seeking monthly income is Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN). Slate operates a portfolio of over 100 grocery-anchored retail properties across markets in the U.S.

The appeal of a grocery-anchored real estate investment trust can’t be understated. Groceries are necessities that people can’t do without. That essential nature makes Slate one of the most defensive options for investors to consider right now.

The sheer necessity that Slate’s tenants cater to translates into higher foot traffic at its properties. That in turn leads to higher rents, and by extension, support for Slate’s monthly distribution.

The other less obvious point to note is that Slate’s properties also include smaller secondary properties. These secondary properties can include anything from banks and restaurants to pharmacies and medical offices.

They also benefit from the higher traffic to the primary grocery tenant, leading to higher occupancy and stronger results.

This combination of essential retail demand and consistent occupancy helps support Slate’s ability to maintain a stable monthly distribution.

Perhaps the best reason for investors to consider Slate right now is for the monthly distribution that it offers. As of the time of writing, Slate offers an appetizing yield of 7.29%.

Option #2: Balanced retail and residential income

RioCan Real Estate (TSX:REI.UN) is one of Canada’s largest REITs. Historically, the REIT has focused its portfolio on commercial retail sites, but in recent years, RioCan has pivoted to include mixed-use residential properties.

The mixed-use properties offer investors some diversification from commercial retail by introducing residential properties into the mix. Even better, the residential towers are built atop of several floors of retail. This provides a steady stream of foot traffic to the retail sites.

Adding to that appeal is location. The mixed-use properties are located in Canada’s major metro markets, where demand and rents are higher, and supply is significantly lower. The properties themselves are also situated along transit corridors, which adds to the demand for those sites.

By blending residential and retail income sources, RioCan creates a balanced foundation for steady monthly cash flow.

Turning to income, RioCan offers investors a respectable yield of 5.34%. Like Slate, RioCan pays that distribution on a monthly cadence, making the REIT ideal for investors who are seeking a monthly income.

What your TFSA monthly income could look like

A $14,000 TFSA that’s split between both Slate Grocery and RioCan Real Estate can create a simple, predictable monthly income stream.

Here’s how that income stream will look with $7,000 allocated to each REIT.

CompanyRecent PriceNo. Of SharesDividendAnnual PayoutMonthly Payout
Slate Grocery REIT$16.22431$1.18$508.52$42.38
RioCan Real Estate REIT$21.66346$1.16$401.36$33.45

For both stocks, the amount of that monthly income isn’t enough to retire on. What it does provide, however, is something just as powerful.

In short, the monthly distribution from each REIT is sufficient to generate a new share (or several) every month from reinvestments alone. And because all distributions compound tax-free inside the TFSA, even modest monthly payouts can snowball into a much larger income stream over time.

In my opinion, one or both REITs should be in every TFSA.

Buy them, hold them, and watch them (and your income) grow.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

The Bank of Canada Held Rates: Here Are 3 Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada on pause, these three TSX stocks stand out for income, essential demand, and hard-asset cash…

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 13.9% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid first-quarter performance, encouraging growth outlook, and discounted stock price, Magna International would be an excellent buy for…

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks I’d Buy Before the Next Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX blue chips could be well-positioned before the next rally, one riding nuclear momentum, the other compounding quietly in…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Kay Ng

Both dividend stocks are supported by durable businesses and have the ability to continue increasing earnings and dividends over time.

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Dividend Stocks

Oil, Rates, and Trade: 3 TSX Stocks That Could Come Out Ahead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When oil, rates, and trade headlines collide, these three TSX names stand out for demand tied to energy and energy…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock Up 40% to Buy Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent gains, Enbridge continues to prove why dependable dividend giants could still deliver strong long-term returns.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Joey Frenette

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) and another financial stock worth buying up here.

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy if the Economy Avoids a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If recession fears fade, these three TSX stocks could rebound fast as investors price in steadier spending and demand.

Read more »