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This Dividend Stock Pays 5.1% and Sends Cash Every Month

This TSX stock offers reliable monthly dividend payments and yields over 5%. Moreover, it is likely to sustain its payouts.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • The TSX stock offers a 5.1% yield with monthly dividend payments, making it attractive for investors seeking consistent income.
  • The REIT’s Strong occupancy and rising rents, supported by high demand for logistics and warehouse space, support steady monthly payouts.
  • The REIT’s expansion into value-added initiatives such as solar, EV charging, and telecom infrastructure, along with favorable supply chain trends, supports long-term growth and dividend sustainability.
10 stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Investors seeking regular cash from their investments could consider high-quality dividend stocks with attractive and sustainable yields. Moreover, among the top dividend payers, Canadian companies that distribute dividends monthly are more appealing. Their frequent payments resemble a regular paycheque, helping investors manage ongoing expenses or reinvest funds more consistently.

With this backdrop, here is a dividend stock offering a 5.1% yield that sends cash every month.

Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

A monthly dividend payer with a 5.1% yield

Several Canadian stocks pay dependable dividends and are top investments for generating steady income. Among them, a handful of stocks send cash every month, and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is one such top option.

It operates a diversified portfolio of industrial properties, with an emphasis on high-quality urban logistics and distribution assets. Its footprint spans Canada, Europe, and the U. S., diversifying its operations.

While heightened geopolitical and trade tensions continue to pose challenges, the company’s focus on expanding its portfolio with modern logistics facilities in strategically located urban markets, increasing ancillary revenue streams, and pursuing acquisitions that enhance earnings, is supporting its growth and monthly payouts.

Moreover, strong leasing demand and disciplined asset management have kept occupancy levels high, with the REIT ending 2025 at 96.2%. Additionally, rental growth has been notable, with in-place rents in Canada rising 12% year over year.

It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share, yielding 5.1% based on its May 4 closing price of $13.73.

Dream Industrial is well-positioned to sustain its payouts

Dream Industrial REIT appears well-positioned to sustain its monthly distributions, supported by durable demand for logistics and warehouse space. Moreover, it continues to actively engage prospective tenants, positioning itself to convert leasing activity into steady income growth. As vacant spaces are leased and rental rates trend upward, the outlook for organic revenue growth remains solid.

A key driver of this growth is the REIT’s focus on unlocking more value from its urban portfolio. These properties not only generate income through traditional leases but are increasingly being used to support additional revenue streams. Initiatives such as solar installations, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and telecom assets, such as cell towers, are gradually reshaping how these properties contribute to overall earnings. This added diversification strengthens income stability while opening up new avenues for long-term growth.

The solar segment, in particular, is beginning to show meaningful progress. With many projects already up and running and more in development, these investments are adding incremental returns alongside the core real estate business. The yields are attractive, and the pipeline suggests there is still ample room to deploy capital efficiently in this area.

At the same time, broader economic trends are working in the REIT’s favour. Shifts in global supply chains and increased nearshoring are driving demand for well-located industrial properties. On top of that, growing logistics needs driven by defence spending are emerging as another source of demand. Together, these factors are helping to keep occupancy levels high and support continued rent growth.

Overall, the REIT is well-positioned to benefit from higher occupancy, rental growth, and alternative revenue streams. Moreover, it will continue rewarding shareholders with steady monthly distributions.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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