Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Reliable Dividend Stock Worth Putting $20,000 Behind Right Now

A Reliable Dividend Stock Worth Putting $20,000 Behind Right Now

Considering its resilient regulated business model, visible long-term growth prospects, and exceptional dividend track record, Fortis would be ideal to generate stable long-term returns and passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:

Yesterday, the Canadian benchmark index, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, gained 1.24% amid growing optimism that the United States and Iran could reach an agreement to end the ongoing conflict. Following yesterday’s rally, the index is now up 7.15% year to date and trades just 1.63% below its all-time high. However, uncertainty surrounding the details of any potential agreement and its eventual outcome continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

Against this uncertain backdrop, investors should consider adding high-quality dividend stocks with strong fundamentals, healthy cash flows, and reliable payout histories to help stabilize their portfolios while generating steady passive income. Beyond providing regular income, dividend stocks can also support long-term wealth creation by reinvesting their consistent payouts and benefiting from compounding.  

With that in mind, let’s examine Fortis (TSX:FTS) by evaluating its business outlook, recent financial performance, growth prospects, dividend track record, and yield to determine whether the stock presents an attractive buying opportunity today.

four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Fortis’s business outlook

Fortis operates a regulated utility business serving approximately 3.5 million customers across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean through its electric and natural gas distribution networks. With a highly regulated asset base and nearly 95% of its assets tied to low-risk transmission and distribution operations, the company enjoys stable, predictable financial performance largely insulated from economic cycles and market volatility. In addition, the steady expansion of its rate base has consistently supported earnings growth and long-term share price appreciation.

Over the last two decades, Fortis has delivered an average annual total shareholder return of 10.46%. The company has also increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years and currently offers a forward dividend yield of 3.34%, highlighting the reliability of its payout profile.

Meanwhile, Fortis reported its first-quarter results yesterday. During the quarter, the utility deployed $1.4 billion in capital investments and remains on track to place $5.6 billion of capital into service this year. Its net earnings were $501 million, while earnings per share (EPS) were $0.99, slightly below the $1.00 reported in the same quarter last year. Earnings benefited from continued rate-base expansion and favourable earnings timing at Central Hudson. However, weaker wholesale market conditions, higher maintenance expenses, costs associated with rate base growth not yet reflected in customer rates, and a higher weighted-average share count weighed on the company’s EPS.

Now, let’s examine Fortis’s long-term growth prospects.

Fortis’s growth prospects

Driven by economic growth, the electrification of the transportation sector, and the rapid expansion of AI-ready data centers, electricity demand is increasing, creating strong long-term growth opportunities for Fortis. Supported by this favourable backdrop, the utility is steadily expanding its rate base through its $28.8 billion capital investment program, which is expected to grow at a 7% compound annual rate to reach $57.9 billion by the end of 2030.

These investments should support steady earnings and cash flow growth in the coming years. Backed by its visible growth pipeline and a resilient, regulated business model, management expects to increase the company’s dividend by 4%–6% annually through 2030, underscoring the strength and reliability of its long-term growth outlook.

Investors’ takeaway

Year to date, Fortis has delivered a total shareholder return of 8.3%, outperforming the broader equity markets. Despite this solid performance, the stock continues to trade at attractive forward valuation multiples, with a price-to-sales ratio of three and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6.

Considering its resilient regulated business model, visible long-term growth prospects, and exceptional dividend track record, I believe Fortis remains a reliable stock for investors looking to deploy $20,000 to generate stable long-term returns and passive income.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman considering the future
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants Worth Considering While Interest Rates Stay Flat

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, resilient cash flows, and strong long-term growth prospects, these two Canadian dividend stocks look like…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

A 5% Dividend Stock That Pays Monthly Cash

| Jitendra Parashar

Looking for dependable passive income? This dependable Canadian REIT pays investors every single month.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

A High-Yield Income ETF Yielding 10% That Probably Belongs in Your Portfolio

| Joey Frenette

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) is a risk-on yield booster fit for investors willing to take on a…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

A Consistent Monthly Payer With a Modest 4.1% Dividend Yield

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian monthly payer combines reliable income with impressive financial momentum.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Utterly Destroy a $100,000 Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

These Canadian stocks could lead to massive portfolio swings, but long-term investors may still want a closer look.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

A 6.5% TFSA Pick That Pays Consistent Cash

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Tuck SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) in your TFSA for a 6.5% income yield, paid monthly, +20 years reliable payouts, and get…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these top dividend stocks if you are on the hunt for additions to your income-focused…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Still Look Cheap After the Market Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After a rally, “cheap” can mean misunderstood – and these two TSX names are being priced on very different worries.

Read more »