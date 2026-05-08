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Don’t Buy BCE Stock Until This Happens

BCE stock clearly has attractive qualities, but I believe patient investors may get a better opportunity ahead.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • BCE (TSX:BCE) continues expanding its fibre and AI-powered enterprise businesses to support long-term growth.
  • The telecom giant currently offers a 5.3% dividend yield alongside improving revenue trends.
  • However, investors may want to wait for stronger earnings momentum before aggressively buying BCE stock.
10 stocks we like better than Bce

At first glance, the telecom giant BCE (TSX:BCE) might look like an easy buy. It’s one of Canada’s biggest telecom companies, it pays a solid dividend, and it operates in an industry that people rely on every single day. On top of that, the company has been pushing deeper into growth areas like fibre internet and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered business solutions.

So why hesitate? Because sometimes a good company and a good stock aren’t the same thing at a particular moment. BCE is still working through an important transition, and investors may want a bit more proof before jumping in too quickly. There’s a lot to like about BCE right now, but there’s also one key reason why patience could pay off. Let’s take a closer look.

Map of Canada showing connectivity

Source: Getty Images

BCE continues to strengthen its core business

Headquartered in Verdun, Quebec, BCE is one of Canada’s largest communications companies. Through brands such as Bell, Virgin Plus, Fibe, Lucky Mobile, Bell MTS, and Northwestel, the company provides wireless, broadband internet, television, media, and enterprise communication services across the country.

The company operates through two main segments: Bell Communication and Technology Services and Bell Media. Together, these businesses serve consumers, businesses, and government customers while also generating revenue from media, advertising, and digital platforms.

At the time of writing, BCE stock traded at $33.12 per share with a market cap of roughly $30.9 billion. Over the last year, it has climbed by around 12% while offering investors an attractive annualized dividend yield of 5.3%, with quarterly payouts.

Solid first-quarter results show operational strength

Earlier this week, BCE released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2026, which highlighted several encouraging trends despite some pressure on its earnings. The company posted 4% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth, helping its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rise by 2.9%. However, its adjusted earnings slipped 8.7% YoY to $0.63 per share.

The company’s free cash flow improved slightly by 0.8% to $804 million. Although operating cash flow declined mainly due to higher taxes linked to strategic divestitures, several areas of the business delivered strong momentum.

Meanwhile, its Bell Business Markets segment’s revenue rose by 9.7% YoY, fueled largely by a massive 113% jump in its AI-powered solutions revenue. BCE also continued seeing strong subscriber growth following its Ziply Fiber acquisition, adding nearly 50,000 residential fibre-to-the-home internet subscribers during the quarter.

In addition, the company’s Crave streaming platform continued gaining traction, with subscriptions rising 25% YoY to 4.7 million users.

Why investors may still want to wait

Despite these positives, there’s one major factor investors should monitor before buying BCE stock aggressively: its capital allocation trend and long-term growth investments.

In general, telecom companies require enormous capital spending to expand fibre infrastructure, strengthen wireless networks, and support new technologies. BCE has been investing heavily in these areas, particularly fibre expansion and AI-related enterprise services.

While these investments could generate strong long-term returns, investors should wait to see clearer evidence that they are translating into stronger earnings growth and improving profitability. The recent declines in its adjusted earnings per share suggest the company is still in the middle of that transition phase.

In addition, BCE’s strategic divestitures, including the planned sale of its Bell Mobility land mobile radio network services business for $675 million, are intended to simplify operations and redirect capital toward higher-growth opportunities. Given this scenario, investors may benefit from waiting until the company clearly shows how effectively that capital is being deployed.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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