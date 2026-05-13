Build a TFSA for retirement with confidence by learning how much you may need saved and which three Canadian stocks can help grow long‑term, tax‑free income.

Here’s How Much You May Need in Your TFSA to Retire – and 3 Stocks That Could Help

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These investments offer a combination of defensive income, dividend stability, and international growth exposure, ideal for enhancing long-term financial security through a TFSA.

Consistent contributions and the right investment choices, such as Slate Grocery REIT, Enbridge, and Bank of Nova Scotia, can significantly boost a TFSA's potential to generate tax-free income.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an invaluable tool for Canadians' retirement planning, offering tax-free growth and withdrawals, making it a perfect fit for building a long-term income stream.

Most Canadians underestimate how much they need to save in their TFSA to retire comfortably. The tax-free structure of the TFSA makes it one of the best long-term wealth-building tools available, provided that investors contribute to the account. With the right approach and stocks, a TFSA retirement strategy can build a tax-free income stream that lasts decades.

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How your TFSA supports long‑term retirement planning

The TFSA has become an essential tool for retirement planning because it offers something no other account in Canada does: completely tax‑free growth and tax‑free withdrawals.

That means every dollar of dividends, interest, or capital gains grows tax‑free and can be withdrawn without added tax. Over time, that compounding effect can accelerate retirement savings.

Constantly rising living costs make this even more important. Most Canadians need supplemental income beyond what CPP and OAS can provide. This is where a TFSA retirement strategy can help fill that gap.

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A simple example shows how powerful this can be: a TFSA worth $500,000 could generate roughly $20,000 per year in tax‑free income using the 4% withdrawal rule.

Consistent contributions to the TFSA are key to meeting that goal. Even modest monthly investments can compound into substantial numbers over a longer period. And once those contributions are made, investing in the right stock that fits the TFSA retirement strategy is the next step.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great options to help meet that goal. Here are three stellar picks that support the TFSA retirement strategy.

Slate Grocery REIT offers defensive income

The first option for investors to consider is Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN). Slate is a REIT that is focused on grocery‑anchored retail properties located across the U.S.

Necessity-based retailers such as grocers tend to perform well irrespective of how the market fares. That defensive appeal is key for long-term investors looking to build a TFSA retirement strategy.

Additionally, those retailers tend to draw in more traffic to properties, which provides a boost to secondary tenants on the property. The result is higher occupancy rates, stronger results, and, for investors, consistent income.

Slate offers investors a monthly distribution that works out to a yield of 7.3%.

Enbridge is a solid dividend stock for retirees

The second stock for investors seeking a TFSA retirement strategy is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the continent. Enbridge operates pipelines, utilities and renewable energy assets that generate stable, recurring cash flows.

The segments also offer significant defensive appeal. The pipeline business charges for use of the network rather than by the price of the commodity. This makes the segment more like a toll road. The segments also boast long-term regulated contracts, which leave room for Enbridge to pay a generous quarterly dividend and invest in growth.

That dividend currently offers a yield of 5.2% and comes with seven decades of uninterrupted payments. Enbridge has also provided consecutive annual increases to the dividend for three decades without fail.

For Canadians building a TFSA for retirement, Enbridge offers a perfect mix of stability and long‑term income potential.

Bank of Nova Scotia offers a high‑yield with global exposure

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is one of Canada’s big bank stocks and the third option for investors looking for a TFSA retirement strategy. Like its peers, Scotiabank operates a solid domestic segment that generates the bulk of its revenue.

Where the bank differs from its big bank siblings is that Scotiabank has greater exposure to international markets, which comes with higher growth potential. The result of that mix is a higher yield, impressive results, and a solid option for investors adopting a TFSA retirement portfolio.

Scotiabank offers a quarterly dividend and has been paying out dividends for nearly two centuries. As of the time of writing, the bank’s yield works out to a solid 4.2%

What’s your TFSA retirement strategy?

A TFSA retirement strategy can play a major role in building long‑term financial security.

The trio of stocks mentioned above can provide the income, growth, and defensive appeal to meet that goal.

In my opinion, one or all of the above should be core holdings in any TFSA portfolio.