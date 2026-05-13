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TFSA Investors: 1 Set-It-and-Forget-It Stock for 2026

FSA investors can rely on this energy stock for steady dividends, strong cash flow, and long‑term growth potential as a set‑it‑and‑forget‑it pick for 2026.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
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Key Points
  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), a significant player in Canada's energy sector, offers a diversified asset base that ensures operational flexibility and cash flow generation even amidst fluctuating energy prices.
  • Known for its consistent track record, the company appeals to TFSA investors through stable dividend growth supported by strong free cash flow, offering a reliable income source for long-term compounding.
  • With its integrated operations reducing volatility, Canadian Natural Resources stands out as a stable, set-and-forget option for TFSA investors seeking both growth and income stability.
9 stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources

When it comes to investing in a TFSA, keeping a portfolio simple is an underrated advantage. With market volatility and rotations changing by the hour, it’s easy to get drawn into rebalancing several times a week. Seasoned TFSA investors know that compounding works best when left alone.

With 2026 being full of headlines and volatility, picking the right set-and-forget stock can make all the difference for TFSA investors. A strong long-term pick can provide the dividends, capital appreciation, and stability to build that portfolio without the need to constantly monitor and change it.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of great picks to help build out a TFSA portfolio. One option for TFSA investors to consider now is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ).

resting in a hammock with eyes closed

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural Resources is the long‑term TFSA stock

For those unfamiliar with the stock, Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest energy stocks in Canada. The company’s diversified asset base includes oil sands, natural gas, and conventional crude operations. This gives it multiple revenue streams and operational flexibility to generate strong cash flow even when energy prices fluctuate.

What makes Canadian Natural Resources appealing for TFSA investors is the company’s consistent track record. The company has consistently prioritized sending cash back to shareholders. Canadian Natural Resources’ efficient operations also highlight its stability and defensive appeal.

The company’s integrated approach to operations also helps to reduce volatility, making it a defensive beacon for the market. That’s because Canadian Natural’s long-life, low-decline assets help it maintain production levels. For TFSA investors seeking some stability in addition to growth, that’s a huge bonus.

In fact, that stability is a key reason the stock has surged over 40% over the trailing 12-month period and an incredible 230% over the past five years.

Let’s talk about the dividend

One of the main reasons why investors turn to Canadian Natural Resources is for the company’s quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, the stock offers a yield of 4%.

That’s not the absolute highest yield on the market, but it’s stable, and more importantly, it’s growing.

Canadian Natural Resources has an established history of providing annual upticks to that dividend going back over a decade. That growth is supported by strong free cash flow generation that spans multiple market cycles.

This makes Canadian Natural Resources especially appealing for TFSA investors who prioritize dividend income and long‑term compounding.

And that’s the key point. Canadian Natural Resources continues to consistently pay that dividend every quarter and increase it on an annual basis. It doesn’t need perfect market conditions.

For TFSA investors, that’s huge. It furthers the appeal of the stock as a set-and-forget option for any portfolio. Additionally, when that investment is done within a TFSA, those dividends can be reinvested tax-free for additional growth.

TFSA investors: What’s next?

Canadian Natural Resources is a superb long-term option for TFSA investors. The company’s business model is built to handle the swings of commodity prices. Even better, Canadian Natural Resources has shown that it can prevail over market volatility.

That mix of stability, income, and long‑term potential is exactly what TFSA investors look for in a set‑and‑forget pick.

In my opinion, Canadian Natural Resources is a great option for TFSA investors to add to their portfolio.

Buy it, hold it, and watch your future income grow.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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