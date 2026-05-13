Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This Canadian Dividend Stock Has Dropped 14% – Here’s Why I’d Still Buy It

This Canadian Dividend Stock Has Dropped 14% – Here’s Why I’d Still Buy It

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) looks like a great buy after a 14% dip.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • With fewer obvious bargains among big dividend names, look beyond banks and energy for discounted TSX opportunities that still offer quality and income.
  • Nutrien looks like a contrarian dividend buy after its pullback, with a ~3.1% yield, relatively low valuation, and potential tailwinds for fertilizer prices and long-term efficiency gains.
10 stocks we like better than Nutrien

There aren’t all too many dips to be buying up these days, at least when it comes to the well-known large-cap dividend payers that are firing on all cylinders.

Of course, you could go hunting for the names under pressure, but, for the most part, quality is starting to become more fairly valued, even a bit on the expensive side, based on where you look. In any case, I think stock pickers can still unlock alpha out there on the TSX Index, especially for those willing to venture beyond the typical names within the energy and financial sectors.

combine machine works the farm harvest

Source: Getty Images

A corrected dividend stock that’s actually feeling the wind at its back

Energy and financials have been hot of late, to say the least. And while I still think these sectors are undervalued, especially relative to some of the more overheated places in the market (most notably AI-driven tech), I still think those looking for deeper value might wish to give a name like Nutrien (TSX:NTR) a second look.

Despite its latest correction, now down 14% from its 52-week high, or more than 30% from its early-2022 highs, I still think investors are getting one of the most durable dividends out there on the cheap. The stock currently goes for 14.7 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E).

When you consider favourable trends that could work on the side of fertilizer prices, especially as the Strait of Hormuz stays closed for a while longer (or maybe even a lot longer), I think shares of NTR are starting to look a tad on the underpriced side. In any case, the 3.1% dividend yield, which is poised for greater growth, seems like it could be a main draw, especially as the Canadian banks look to experience a bit of yield compression from the epic past-year rally they’ve enjoyed.

Nutrien stock may very well be a mispriced dividend gem

While yields below 3% may very well be here to stay, at least until the big banks crank up the dividend growth (and they most certainly could start getting more generous with dividend increases), I do think that a name like Nutrien remains a hidden gem that’s hiding in plain sight.

The $47.4 billion company is in a rather unique position globally. It’s an agricultural commodity powerhouse and one that’s operating with great efficiency. With a decent first quarter in the books and many banks expecting better things for the fertilizer industry, I think it’s hard not to view Nutrien as more of a contrarian dividend play than a name that’s running out of steam amid the geopolitical headlines.

Nobody knows what is going to happen next with the conflict in the Middle East or what the implications will be on commodity prices, as oil and fertilizers fluctuate wildly. But for long-term investors, I think the near-term needle-moving factors matter far less, especially at these prices. The company is earning well; its economic moat lies in its low-cost production and the quality of its reserves.

When you factor in how AI could lower costs and drive further efficiencies, it becomes more apparent that NTR stock is a great long-term value that might be neglected. On a forward-looking basis, shares look even cheaper at 12 times forward P/E. I think it’s time to step in.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman considering the future
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Benefit if Rates Fall Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rate cuts don’t have to happen tomorrow for these discounted REITs to start looking attractive again.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Element Fleet Management and Gildan Activewear are two Canadian dividend stocks with strong fundamentals worth holding in your portfolio for…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

4 TSX Dividend Champions Every Retiree Should Consider

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend champions have consistently maintained and even increased their dividends regardless of economic uncertainty.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

Is This Beaten-Down TSX Stock a Screaming Buy in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A beat-up TSX cyclical can look scary, but West Fraser could snap back quickly if housing turns.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Andrew Walker

This stock has increased the dividend annually for decades.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How $30,000 Split Across Three TSX Stocks Can Generate $1,566 in Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Investing $30,000 across these TSX stocks can help you generate worry-free dividend income of $1,566 per year.

Read more »

man gives stopping gesture
Dividend Stocks

Revealed: Here’s the Only Canadian Stock I’d Refuse to Sell

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management is the one Canadian stock I'd never sell. Here's why its fee machine, AI tailwinds, and record…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Retirement

Here’s How Much You May Need in Your TFSA to Retire – and 3 Stocks That Could Help

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a TFSA for retirement with confidence by learning how much you may need saved and which three Canadian stocks…

Read more »