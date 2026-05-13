Energy and mining stocks continued to support the TSX, but today’s direction may depend on headlines from Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping, U.S. inflation signals, and more earnings reports.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 13

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Energy stocks may drive a slightly positive TSX start today as investors focus on U.S. wholesale inflation data and the Trump-Xi summit for trade and geopolitical updates, along with key earnings from companies like Manulife Financial and Hydro One.

Ero Copper and Aya Gold & Silver led gains, while Pet Valu fell 14% after lowering its profitability outlook, impacted by consumer trends and rising costs.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 152 points due to strong oil and copper prices boosting commodity stocks, though gains were capped by tech and healthcare sector declines.

The Canadian stock market rose for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as stronger oil and copper prices drove commodity-linked stocks higher, even as hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation figures kept investors cautious about the interest rate outlook. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 152 points, or 0.4%, to settle at 34,291 — extending its weekly gains to 0.6%.

On the one hand, crude oil prices continued to climb after U.S. president Donald Trump reiterated that Iran must reach a deal or face renewed attacks, pushing Canadian energy stocks higher. On the other hand, sharp declines in sectors like technology, healthcare, and real estate limited gains in the TSX benchmark.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Ero Copper, Aya Gold & Silver, Exchange Income, and Hudbay Minerals were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each jumping by at least 6.6%.

However, shares of Pet Valu Holdings (TSX:PET) tanked by 14% to $17 per share, making it the day’s worst-performing TSX stock. Investors appeared disappointed after the pet retailer reported a 4.8% year-over-year decline in its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and lowered its profitability outlook for 2026 amid heightened value-seeking consumer behaviour and rising fuel costs.

Notably, Pet Valu’s quarterly adjusted net profit also fell nearly 15%, while its adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to 19.4% in the latest quarter from 21% a year ago. On a year-to-date basis, PET stock is now down more than 20%.

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AbraSilver Resource, Aecon, and Energy Fuels were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each plunging by more than 4%.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Enbridge, Denison Mines, Ivanhoe Mines, Suncor Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil and copper prices remain firm in early trading on Wednesday, but gold showed slight weakness after its recent rally. Given these mixed commodity trends, the resource-heavy TSX index could see a cautious but slightly positive start to the session today, supported mainly by strength in energy stocks.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest wholesale inflation data from the U.S. this morning for further clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

Markets will also watch for headlines from Trump’s high-stakes summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping, during which trade stability and the ongoing Iran conflict are expected to remain key discussion points. Meanwhile, rising energy costs continue to pressure global markets, with the U.S. inflation rate accelerating and average gasoline prices increasing amid continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.

On the corporate events front, many key TSX-listed companies, including CCL Industries, Stantec, Superior Plus, Bird Construction, Avino Silver & Gold Mines, G Mining Ventures, Manulife Financial, Birchcliff Energy, Northland Power, Vital Infrastructure Property Trust, Boyd Group Services, and Hydro One, will release their latest quarterly earnings reports today.

Market movers on the TSX today