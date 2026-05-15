Strong operational momentum, growing demand for its products, and shareholder-friendly moves make it the smartest TSX stock to buy now.

The Smartest TSX Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

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Long-term energy demand, expanding LNG and AI-driven electricity needs, could support continued earnings growth, dividend increases, and further stock gains.

This TSX stock is likely to deliver strong returns, driven by rising demand for its oilfield chemical solutions.

A $500 investment may not seem like a game-changer, but when invested in the right TSX stock, it can become the foundation of meaningful long-term wealth. For this, investors should focus on the smartest TSX stocks, companies operating in industries with strong structural tailwinds and benefiting from rising demand, favourable economic conditions, and the ability to grow profitably in the long run.

These stocks have the potential to outperform the broader market and generate substantial capital appreciation. Moreover, these stocks consistently enhance shareholder value through dividends and share buybacks.

Against this backdrop, here is the smartest TSX stock to buy with $500 right now.

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The smartest TSX stock: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX:CEU) is one of the smartest TSX stocks to consider now, thanks to its strong operational momentum, growing demand for its products, and a shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy. The company specializes in consumable chemical solutions used in the oil and gas industry, helping producers improve well performance, increase production efficiency, and protect critical infrastructure.

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Supporting CES Energy’s investment case is its ability to continue growing even as industry rig counts in Canada and the U.S. begin to soften. The company has built strong market positions across key regions, while rising service intensity in the energy sector continues to support demand for its specialized chemical solutions.

Further, its market share gains, new business wins, and contributions from recent acquisitions continue to drive CES’ revenue and earnings.

Thanks to the solid momentum in its business, CES Energy stock has gained more than 202% over the past year. Notably, CES has relatively low capital expenditure requirements and maintains an asset-light structure, enabling it to generate substantial free cash flow. This gives management significant flexibility to reward shareholders while continuing to invest in growth opportunities.

In a recent move, CES increased its quarterly dividend by 29%. Further, it continues to repurchase shares.

Overall, CES Energy offers solid long-term growth and income.

Here’s why CES Energy stock could surge higher

CES Energy stock has significant upside potential, as strong industry trends continue to support its growth. The company is well-positioned to benefit from rising global energy demand, increased drilling activity, and the growing need for advanced chemical solutions in oil and gas production.

Global energy consumption continues to climb due to rapid industrialization, expanding LNG infrastructure, and rising electricity demand from AI and data centres. At the same time, energy security has become a major priority for governments and industries, supporting long-term investment in reliable oil and gas production.

This environment favours companies like CES Energy, which supplies specialized chemical solutions and drilling support services. Moreover, underinvestment in upstream activities has pushed producers to maximize output from existing wells. To achieve this, operators increasingly rely on advanced chemical treatments and more intensive drilling techniques to improve efficiency and maintain production.

CES Energy is benefiting from these shifts as producers drill longer horizontal wells and expand hydraulic fracturing operations. These complex extraction methods require sophisticated chemical solutions to manage water volumes, sustain well productivity, and improve overall performance. As a result, spending on consumable chemicals is becoming a larger part of oilfield budgets, strengthening demand for CES Energy’s products and services.

The company also appears relatively resilient despite tariff concerns and political uncertainty in Canada and the U.S. A large share of its revenue comes from the U.S. market, while its vertically integrated operations and flexible supply chain help reduce cost pressures and operational disruptions.

With strong industry positioning, established infrastructure, and exposure to long-term energy trends, CES Energy could continue delivering solid revenue and earnings growth, which will support further stock price gains and dividend increases.