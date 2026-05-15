Here’s why the tax-free nature of the TFSA makes it more ideal for high-potential Canadian stocks than your RRSP.

Why Your TFSA – Not Your RRSP – Should Be Doing the Heavy Lifting

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Examples to consider for TFSA holdings: Dollarama (TSX:DOL) for defensive growth and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) for income plus long‑term capital growth.

Unlike RRSPs (tax‑deferred but taxable on withdrawal), the TFSA avoids future tax bills, so prioritize putting your highest‑potential compounders there.

Use your TFSA for your best long‑term stocks because investment gains — capital appreciation and dividends — grow entirely tax‑free, which becomes more valuable as they compound.

When it comes to building long-term wealth, there’s no question that both your RRSP and your TFSA can play important roles.

The problem is the confusion around what each account does and which one is best for investing. For example, many Canadians still think of the RRSP as the main account they should focus on, while the TFSA is often treated more like a flexible savings account.

And while RRSPs can absolutely be valuable, that way of thinking can actually be backwards if your goal is to build serious wealth over time.

Because the key difference is simple. While RRSPs help you defer taxes, your TFSA helps you avoid taxes on your investment growth altogether.

That distinction matters a lot more than many investors realize because if you’re buying high-quality stocks that can continue compounding for years, the TFSA is almost always the better place to hold them.

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The more your investments grow, the more valuable that tax-free shelter becomes. Furthermore, the more your investments compound, the higher your taxes will be on your RRSP when you eventually start withdrawing in retirement.

So, while you should use both accounts, when it comes to buying your highest-potential stocks, there’s no question your TFSA should be doing more of the heavy lifting.

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Why your TFSA deserves your best long-term stocks

One of the biggest mistakes investors make is using their TFSA too casually. Because it’s called a “savings account,” many Canadians treat it like a place to park cash, buy a few conservative investments, or just use whatever contribution room is left over after focusing on their RRSP.

However, if you’re investing for the long haul, that can be a massive missed opportunity. While RRSP contributions can reduce your taxable income today, every withdrawal you make later is still taxable.

A TFSA works the opposite way. You don’t get a deduction upfront, but every dollar your investments earn, whether it’s from capital gains, dividends, or both, stays tax-free.

And that’s what makes the TFSA so powerful, because if you buy a stock that doubles, triples, or continues paying growing dividends for decades, all of that income stays yours.

That’s why the TFSA is such an important tool. There’s no future tax bill waiting for you when you eventually withdraw the cash, which is why it should be one of your core long-term investing accounts, especially when it’s filled with businesses that can continue compounding for years.

The types of stocks that should do the heavy lifting

Since the TFSA is such a powerful tool, it’s essential to take full advantage by owning the highest-quality stocks you can.

That means businesses which can continue compounding over time and generating strong returns through different market environments.

For example, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is easily one of the best long-term investments Canadians can own.

Although the stock doesn’t offer a dividend, it’s a defensive business with consistent growth potential. It continues to expand, grow earnings, and perform well in different economic environments, which is exactly what makes it such a strong long-term compounder.

Another solid example is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN), which offers a different type of long-term compounding.

Brookfield gives you exposure to essential infrastructure assets around the world that generate reliable cash flow and support a steady, growing distribution, which currently offers a yield of 4.7%.

However, with Brookfield, you’re not just getting income. You’re also getting long-term growth through capital recycling, global expansion, and the essential nature of the assets it owns.

And that’s what makes it such a strong TFSA stock. It offers a combination of income and growth, which means the tax-free benefits apply in multiple ways.

That’s why your TFSA should be filled with high-quality, reliable businesses that you can own for years and let compound, so that the tax-free shelter becomes more valuable over time.