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3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

These three Canadian dividend stocks all offer reliable income and consistent long-term growth potential, making them ideal for retirees.

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Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • Prioritize dividend stocks with reliable, sustainable cash flow over the highest yields, since retirees need income that can be counted on long term.
  • Core picks: Capital Power (TSX:CPX) and Choice Properties (TSX:CHP.UN) offer predictable, contract‑ or tenant‑backed income (roughly 4.3% and 4.8% yields) suitable for steady retiree cash flow.
  • For higher income with managed risk, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) yields about 6.1% and uses a royalty model with a conservative payout (≈60–75% of FFO), though commodity volatility remains a factor.
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When it comes to building a retirement portfolio with Canadian dividend stocks, one of the most important goals is generating income you can actually rely on.

However, at the same time, one of the biggest mistakes retirees make is focusing too much on yield alone. Because while a high yield might look attractive on the surface, it’s only useful if the business behind it can continue generating the cash flow needed to support that payout over time.

That’s why the best dividend stocks for retirees aren’t necessarily the ones offering the highest yields. They’re the ones backed by reliable cash flow, essential assets, and business models that can hold up across different economic environments.

So, with that in mind, whether you’re at or nearing retirement, or just looking for high-quality Canadian dividend stocks to buy and hold for years, here are three of the top picks.

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Two reliable Canadian dividend stocks with cash flow that retirees can count on

There’s no question that two of the best examples of Canadian dividend stocks that you can buy and hold with confidence are Capital Power (TSX:CPX) and Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN).

Capital Power is a top pick because it operates in an industry where demand is always there.

It owns power generation assets that supply electricity, which is essential regardless of what’s happening in the economy. And with long-term trends like electrification and data centre growth, demand for power is only expected to increase over time.

That’s what supports its ability to generate steady cash flow for investors. Plus, on top of that, a significant portion of its revenue is backed by long-term contracts, which helps make that cash flow even more predictable.

Therefore, it not only offers a solid yield of roughly 4.3% today, but also targets steady dividend growth in the range of 3% to 5% annually.

That’s why it’s one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy now, because it doesn’t just generate reliable income today, it has a business that can continue growing that income for years.

Meanwhile, Choice Properties offers a different kind of reliability, owning retail and mixed-use real estate. But what really makes Choice reliable is that it’s heavily focused on necessity-based tenants like grocery stores and pharmacies.

That’s key because even during economic slowdowns, people still need to buy food and essential goods. And with major staples as its anchor tenants, Choice benefits from a stable and consistent source of rental income.

That’s what helps support its distribution, and today, the REIT offers a yield of roughly 4.8%. Furthermore, it pays that income monthly, which can be especially appealing for retirees looking for steady cash flow, offering yet another reason why it’s one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy.

A higher-yield stock that still makes sense

While reliability is important, many retirees also want to boost their income where it makes sense, and Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is perfect for that.

At first glance, it stands out because of its higher yield, which currently sits around 6.1%.

But what makes it different from many other high-yield stocks is how the business actually generates that income and how conservative it keeps its payout ratio.

Freehold is an energy stock, but instead of drilling for oil and gas itself, it owns royalty interests on land and collects a percentage of the revenue from production.

That means other companies take on the cost and risk of drilling, while Freehold benefits from the production without needing to spend heavily on operations.

As a result, it can generate strong cash flow with a much lower cost structure compared to traditional energy producers, making it one of the best dividend stocks in the energy sector for Canadian retirees.

Because of the volatility in commodity prices, Freehold keeps its payout ratio conservative, typically between 60% to 75% of its funds from operations.

So the dividend is still supported even if oil prices fall significantly, with Freehold indicating it can sustain the payout at around US$50 WTI. Therefore, the extra cash it retains not only adds a margin of safety but also gives it flexibility to continue expanding its portfolio over time.

That’s why, for retirees looking to boost their income, Freehold is easily one of the best higher-yield Canadian dividend stocks to consider.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power and Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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