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Here’s How to Turn $25,000 Into TFSA Cash Flow

Given their resilient business model, strong dividend history, and healthy long-term growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia offer reliable dividend income through their stable business models, with Enbridge providing a 5.03% yield supported by inflation-protected contracts, and Scotiabank offering a 4.4% yield backed by diversified financial operations and strategic market focus.
  • Both companies present strong long-term growth prospects and consistent dividend growth, making them excellent choices for generating tax-free passive income in a TFSA while benefiting from potential capital appreciation.
10 stocks we like better than Bank Of Nova Scotia

In today’s uncertain economic environment, passive income can provide investors with greater financial stability while also helping offset the impact of inflationary pressures. Moreover, by reinvesting these consistent payouts, investors can benefit from compounding and build substantial wealth over the long term.

Among the various passive-income options available, dividend stocks remain one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways to generate steady cash flow. Companies with strong business models and reliable cash flows can continue rewarding shareholders with consistent payouts even during challenging market conditions.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine two high-quality dividend stocks that could deliver dependable income for long-term investors. Furthermore, by holding these investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), investors can earn tax-free dividend income and avoid taxes on potential capital gains.

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains one of the top choices for income-focused investors due to its highly contracted business model, consistent dividend growth, and attractive yield. The diversified energy infrastructure company derives approximately 98% of its earnings from long-term take-or-pay contracts and regulated assets, with nearly 80% of those earnings protected by inflation-linked mechanisms. As a result, Enbridge’s financial performance is relatively insulated from economic volatility and commodity price fluctuations.

Supported by its reliable and predictable cash flows, the company has paid dividends for more than 70 years and has increased its payouts for 31 consecutive years. Currently, Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, yielding 5%.

Despite the accelerating transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and natural gas could remain critical components of the global energy mix for years to come. In addition, rising oil and natural gas production across North America continues to create long-term growth opportunities for Enbridge. The company has identified approximately $50 billion in growth opportunities and plans to invest between $10 billion and $11 billion annually to advance these projects.

Supported by these expansion initiatives, management expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and distributable cash flow per share to grow at an annualized rate of roughly 5% over the coming years, further strengthening the company’s ability to continue rewarding shareholders through growing dividend payouts.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another dependable dividend stock for income-focused investors is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which has paid dividends consistently since 1833. The bank offers a wide range of financial services across Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States. Supported by its diversified revenue streams and stable banking operations, Scotiabank generates reliable cash flows that support its long-standing dividend payments. In addition, the bank has increased its dividend at a 10-year annualized growth rate of 4.7% and currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 4.4%.

Looking ahead, Scotiabank is focusing on expanding its higher-margin North American operations while gradually reducing its exposure to riskier, lower-margin Latin American markets. This strategic repositioning could help stabilize earnings growth and improve the consistency of its cash flows over the long term.

The bank also launched a new share repurchase program last month, authorizing the buyback of up to 15 million shares over the next 12 months. These repurchases could reduce its outstanding share count by approximately 1.2%, thereby boosting earnings per share and enhancing shareholder value.

Meanwhile, persistent inflationary pressures could delay central banks’ interest rate cuts. A prolonged higher-interest-rate environment would likely benefit Scotiabank’s core lending operations by supporting its net interest margin (NIM). Given its resilient business model, strong dividend history, and healthy long-term growth prospects, I believe Scotiabank remains well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with growing dividends.

Investors’ takeaway

A $25,000 investment split equally between these two dividend stocks could generate passive income of more than $285 every quarter at current payout levels, while also providing investors with the opportunity to benefit from long-term capital appreciation and future dividend increases.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDPAY OUTFREQUENCY
ENB$77.08162$12,486.96$0.97$157.14Quarterly
BNS$106.18117$12,423.06$1.10$128.70Quarterly
Total$285.84Quarterly

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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