Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian REIT for an Income Portfolio That Holds Up in Any Market

1 Canadian REIT for an Income Portfolio That Holds Up in Any Market

CT REIT (TSX:REI.UN) is a stunning buy for the yield and momentum.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian REITs still offer relatively cheap yield and diversification away from tech, though rate uncertainty could keep the group choppy.
  • CT REIT is pitched as a “paid-to-wait” option, with a ~5.45% yield, lower volatility, and steady performance tied to Canadian Tire’s real estate rather than the retailer’s earnings swings.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian Tire

The Canadian REIT space still looks to be a place to get some yield on the cheap. Of course, as the Bank of Canada considers its next move after its pause (will it be a hike or a cut?), I do think that a bit more choppiness should be the expectation when it comes to the names, including the ones that have been firing on all cylinders of late. Of course, the 2022 market drop was rather unkind to the Canadian REITs. And while many of them try to get back to where they were, I do think that the road higher could continue to be less steep and, of course, full of bumps.

For investors looking for something that’s farther away from the tech, AI, and semi trade, though, I think the REIT still stands out as one of the better places to get paid a nice distribution while you wait. Of course, added rate sensitivity is never ideal, but if you’re seeking a durable source of passive income for the long run, some of the premier names within the REIT scene still stand out as great buys.

Of course, timing the peak in the semi trade is a really hard thing to do. Perhaps some newer investors think the trade has more legs, but I would be concerned over the parabolic action we’ve witnessed of late, especially as the semi strength clashes with one of the hottest tech IPO seasons in recent memory.

Without further ado, consider shares of CT REIT (TSX:REI.UN), which boast a yield of 5.5%. I think the 5.5% area is the Goldilocks zone for the REITs right now, especially as shares look to power back to prior multi-year highs. With this name, you’re getting a good amount of strength and a yield that’s far better than what the market can currently provide.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

CT REIT

Shares of CT REIT have done quite well so far this year, with the stock now up just shy of 8% year to date. The steady name might depend a great deal on Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A), but, in my view, that’s a good thing since the retailer has a robust balance sheet and has really resonated with Canadian consumers in recent years. Of course, time will tell if the “buy Canadian” attitude has staying power.

While I’m a fan of Canadian Tire, the retailer, I must say that I like CT REIT much better, and it’s about more than just the yield. At the end of the day, shares of Canadian Tire actually sport a pretty nice yield, currently hovering around 4.2%. When it comes to stability, though, I think CT REIT is a less dramatic way to go. If you’d rather own the real estate rather than the retailer while getting a lower beta (0.84 right now) and an extra percentage point and more yield, CT REIT is worthy of a buy.

As Canadian Tire stock takes a dive after a tough quarter, while CT REIT shares keep gaining, I think the better bet for a wobbly economy is clear.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going On With BCE’s Dividend?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) looks like a buy for the dividend and value.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Top TSX Stocks

Some of the Smartest Canadian Investors Are Piling Into This TSX Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

The smartest Canadian investors are piling into this top TSX stock offering long-term growth and defensive appeal from a global…

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock Down 36% to Buy and Hold

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down Canadian dividend stock is still delivering strong growth while offering investors a 4.4% yield.

Read more »

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? 2 Easy ETFs Any Canadian Can Start With

| Daniel Da Costa

These two simple Canadian ETFs are not only to help you start investing; they can also form the core of…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Investing

5 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy long-term growth prospects, I believe these five Canadian stocks are ideal buys right…

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Dividend Stocks

How to Create Your Own Pension With Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Safety of principal and ability to raise dividends should take priority above high yield.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Telus: A High-Yield Stock Perfect for Income Lovers

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Telus may offer a yield of nearly 10% today, this high-yield stock that's perfect for dividend investors has far…

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A monthly dividend stock with assured demand and business growth fits a 10-year investment horizon.

Read more »