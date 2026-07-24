Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » My $14,000 TFSA Plan for $150 in Quarterly Tax-Free Income

My $14,000 TFSA Plan for $150 in Quarterly Tax-Free Income

Given their well-established businesses, resilient cash flows, and healthy long-term growth prospects, these two Canadian dividend stocks are well positioned to generate reliable passive income, making them excellent additions to an income-focused portfolio.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge offer strong opportunities for generating robust quarterly dividend income, with forward yields of approximately 3.7% and 4.88%, respectively, supported by resilient business models and strategic growth initiatives.
  • Both companies provide investors with reliable income and potential for capital appreciation, making them ideal choices for a TFSA to enhance long-term returns through tax-free dividends and reinvestment, particularly during volatile market conditions.

The Canadian equity markets have become more volatile amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, persistent inflation, and rising oil prices. In this uncertain environment, investors should focus on high-quality dividend stocks with well-established businesses and resilient cash flows. Such companies can help strengthen a portfolio while providing a stable and reliable stream of passive income.

These consistent dividend payments can enhance financial stability and help preserve purchasing power during periods of elevated inflation. Moreover, reinvesting dividends can accelerate wealth creation through compounding, helping investors achieve their long-term financial goals sooner.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
BNS$121.8857$6,947.16$1.14$64.98Quarterly
ENB$79.4388$6,989.84$0.97$85.36Quarterly
Total$150.34Quarterly

With that in mind, a $14,000 investment split equally between the following two Canadian dividend stocks can generate approximately $150 in quarterly dividend income. Moreover, investors can make these investments through their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) to earn tax-free returns, including dividends and potential capital appreciation. Let’s take a closer look at these two Canadian stocks.

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is an excellent dividend stock for income-seeking investors, backed by its diversified revenue streams, resilient cash flows, and long history of dividend payments. The bank operates across multiple countries and offers a broad range of financial services, generating stable earnings from well-diversified sources regardless of the macroeconomic environment. This resilient business model has enabled Scotiabank to pay dividends consistently since 1833. With a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share, the stock currently offers an attractive forward yield of approximately 3.7%.

Meanwhile, Scotiabank is strategically repositioning its business by expanding its higher-return North American operations while reducing its exposure to lower-growth, less-profitable Latin American markets. To support this strategy, the bank is working to acquire MapleMark Bank and the remaining shareholdings of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited (SGJL) that it does not currently own. The MapleMark acquisition could strengthen Scotiabank’s presence in the fast-growing Dallas market, while the SGJL transaction should improve capital allocation and enhance operational efficiency across its Caribbean operations.

In addition, a relatively elevated interest-rate environment should continue to support the bank’s core lending business. Scotiabank has also launched a share repurchase program that could reduce its outstanding share count by approximately 1.2%, increasing earnings per share and enhancing shareholder value. Supported by its diversified business model, dependable dividend track record, and strategic growth initiatives, Scotiabank remains an attractive choice for income-focused investors.

Enbridge

Another dividend stock I believe is a compelling choice for income-seeking investors is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The energy infrastructure giant operates a highly diversified business that includes crude oil and natural gas pipelines, natural gas utilities, and renewable power assets. Approximately 98% of its earnings come from regulated assets and long-term contracts, while nearly 80% is protected by inflation-indexed mechanisms. This resilient business model enables Enbridge to generate stable and predictable cash flows regardless of commodity price fluctuations or broader economic conditions.

Backed by these dependable cash flows, Enbridge has paid dividends for more than 70 years and increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. The stock currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of approximately 4.9%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge is advancing its $40 billion secured capital program to expand its asset base and meet growing demand for energy infrastructure across North America. Supported by these investments, management expects adjusted earnings per share and distributable cash flow per share to grow at an annualized rate of around 5% over the coming years. Reflecting confidence in its long-term growth prospects, management plans to return $40–$45 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases over the next five years. Combined with its resilient business model, attractive yield, and visible growth pipeline, Enbridge is an excellent choice for income-seeking investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure Your TFSA With $15,000 for Steady Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are backed by resilient business models, stable cash flows, and a history of consistently paying and increasing…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a $21,000 TFSA Income Portfolio Paying $189 Each Quarter

| Sneha Nahata

These high-quality Canadian dividend stocks when held inside a TFSA would generate tax-free income year after year.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use a $10,000 TFSA to Generate $850 a Year

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their consistent cash flows, high dividend yields, and healthy growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking…

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your $50,000 TFSA Savings Into $167 in Consistent Monthly Cash Flow

| Jitendra Parashar

If your goal is to build dependable monthly cash flow inside a TFSA, these two TSX stocks deserve a closer…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Natural Resources stock has pulled back 13%, but strong Q1 results and 26 years of dividend growth make it…

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your $45,000 TFSA to Collect $190 Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks distribute dividends on a monthly basis and have reliable payouts, making them ideal investments for steady cash.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Dividend Stocks

My #1 TFSA Stock and Why I’ll Never Let it Go

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is yielding a generous 4.4% as it benefits from strong growth and demand for its infrastructure assets.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline

| Daniel Da Costa

This dividend stock with a current yield of 4.4% is defensive and has major growth potential, making it the perfect…

Read more »