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How to Create Your Own Pension With Dividend Stocks

Safety of principal and ability to raise dividends should take priority above high yield.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Use dividend stocks to supplement CPP/OAS by focusing on companies with stable cash flows and a history of raising dividends, not just high yields.
  • Build a diversified portfolio across sectors, combining higher‑yield, slower‑growth names with lower‑yield, growthier companies, and invest only money you won’t need for at least five years.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is offered as a candidate — roughly 4.7% yield with long-term distribution growth — and holding dividend stocks in a TFSA can make that income tax‑free.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Pension income is designed to provide regular cash flow during retirement and replace a portion of your working income. While Canadians can rely on government programs such as the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS), these sources alone are not enough. That is why building your own pension through dividend-paying stocks is so important.

A carefully constructed dividend portfolio can generate dependable income for decades while also growing in value over time. Unlike a traditional pension that depends on an employer, a self-directed dividend portfolio gives you greater control, flexibility, and long-term income potential.

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Source: Getty Images

Focus on safety and dividend growth

The key to creating your own pension is balancing reliable income with long-term growth. Investors should not simply chase the highest yields available. Extremely high yields can sometimes signal financial trouble or an unsustainable payout.

Instead, focus on companies with strong underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and a history of increasing dividends. Ideally, your portfolio should include a mix of higher-yield, slower-growth companies and lower-yield businesses with stronger growth potential. This combination can help generate income today while increasing future income tomorrow.

Diversification also matters. Depending on only a few stocks can expose your retirement income to unnecessary risk. By spreading investments across industries such as utilities, infrastructure, banking, telecommunications, and energy, investors can reduce the impact of weakness in any one sector.
Another important rule is to invest only long-term capital that you will not need for at least five years. Stock markets naturally fluctuate, and patient investors are typically rewarded over time. Market sell-offs can even create opportunities to buy quality dividend stocks at discounted prices. However, investors must determine whether a decline is temporary or reflects a lasting problem with the business itself.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a solid candidate

One solid candidate for a self-made pension portfolio is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN). The company owns and operates a globally diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets, including utilities, railroads, toll roads, energy midstream assets, and data centres.

The infrastructure business is particularly attractive for retirement income because many of its assets generate stable, recurring cash flow. Demand for electricity, transportation, and data infrastructure tends to remain resilient regardless of economic conditions.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners also has a strong long-term growth strategy. Management targets annual funds from operations (FFO) per unit growth of more than 10%, while aiming to increase its cash distribution by 5–9% annually. The company supports this growth through disciplined capital allocation, including selling mature assets and reinvesting in higher-return opportunities.

Importantly, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has already proven its ability to reward shareholders. The partnership’s 15-year cash distribution growth rate was impressive at 9.5%.

Building reliable retirement income

For Canadians seeking dependable retirement income, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers a nice combination of yield, stability, and growth. The stock currently provides a yield of roughly 4.7%, making it a good consideration for income-focused investors.
Holding quality dividend stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can make the strategy even more powerful. Dividend income and capital gains earned within a TFSA are tax-free, helping retirees maximize their income without increasing the risk of government benefit clawbacks.

Investor takeaway

Creating your own pension with dividend stocks is about building a diversified portfolio of high-quality businesses that can deliver growing income year after year. By focusing on financially strong companies, buying at reasonable valuations, and remaining patient through market cycles, Canadians can create a reliable stream of retirement income that complements CPP, OAS, and workplace pensions.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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