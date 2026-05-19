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1 TSX Stock That Could Benefit From the Data-Centre Buildout

Data centres are booming, and Granite REIT could profit from the warehouses and logistics space that boom demands.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Granite owns industrial properties across North America and Europe that can house the supply chain behind AI buildouts.
  • Its latest quarter showed steady strength, with FFO per unit up and same-property NOI rising.
  • With a reasonable valuation and a solid monthly distribution, Granite offers a calmer way to play AI infrastructure.
10 stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Data centres have become one of the biggest infrastructure stories on the market. Artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, streaming, e-commerce, and automation all need physical space, power, logistics networks, and land. Yet investors don’t need to buy a pure data-centre stock to benefit. Some of the best picks may sit one step away from the boom. So today, let’s look at one to consider on the TSX.

Data center servers IT workers

Source: Getty Images

GRT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a Canadian-based real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties. The buildout for data centres needs more than server rooms. It needs suppliers, storage, power equipment, construction materials, electrical components, and distribution space. That’s where Granite stock comes in.

Industrial landlords are interesting because demand can come from companies supporting the AI and cloud infrastructure supply chain. Granite stock’s portfolio spans Canada, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria, giving it more geographic reach than many smaller REITs.

Into earnings

Granite stock’s Q1 2026 results looked steady as per usual, which is exactly what investors want from a REIT. Revenue came in at about $165.8 million in Q1 2026, funds from operations (FFO) per unit rose 7.5% year over year to $1.57, and same-property net operating income grew 8.3%. This shows the existing portfolio produced stronger cash flow without needing major new acquisitions.

Yet despite all this, Granite stock doesn’t look all too pricey; in fact, it looks quite reasonable for the quality investors are getting. Shares trade at about 14 times earnings at writing, with a 3.8% dividend yield. Shares are also near, but just lower, than 52-week highs, offering some upside as well. So investors can grab a deal while collecting income, with even $7,000 earning quite a fair amount.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$91.6476$3.46$262.96Monthly$6,964.64

Future focus

That upside looks likely, as management left full-year FFO-per-unit guidance unchanged at $6.25 to $6.40 and AFFO-per-unit guidance at $5.40 to $5.55. The long-term outlook depends on industrial property demand, rent growth, and balance sheet discipline. Meanwhile, data-centre growth can pull in tenants tied to equipment, energy infrastructure, construction, logistics, and inventory storage. In fact, major asset managers are also paying attention to industrial real estate as part of the AI infrastructure theme.

Granite stock, therefore, gives investors exposure to a real-world piece of the digital economy. AI may sound abstract, but the buildout needs land, buildings, storage yards, logistics networks, power gear, and reliable industrial space. Granite stock doesn’t need to become a pure data-centre REIT to benefit, but can win from demand around the ecosystem, while still offering a monthly distribution and a diversified property base.

Bottom line

In short, the data-centre buildout has created a new kind of infrastructure opportunity. Granite stock gives investors a calmer way to play it through logistics and industrial real estate. All while collecting a strong dividend income. For investors who want exposure to the AI infrastructure boom without chasing the hottest tech stock, Granite stock looks like one TSX name worth watching closely.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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