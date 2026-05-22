The 3 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Into 2026

These are three stocks I’d buy and hold through 2026 and beyond and would not hesitate to buy more on dips.

Together they form a resilient income-and-growth core designed to help Canadian investors weather volatility through 2026 and beyond.

Each offers complementary strengths: Metro — defensive grocery/pharmacy with decades of dividend growth and a roughly 10% discount; Scotiabank — 4% yield plus Latin American exposure; Brookfield Infrastructure — global, contract‑backed, inflation‑linked cash flows and 4.6% yield.

Canadian investors looking for stability and long-term growth do not need to chase speculative trends to build wealth. Some of the best opportunities come from dependable businesses with durable cash flow, strong balance sheets, and proven leadership. As market volatility continues to test investor confidence, I believe these three Canadian stocks are reasonably-valued buy-and-hold opportunities into 2026: Metro (TSX:MRU), Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN)

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Metro: Defensive growth that keeps delivering

Metro remains one of the most reliable businesses on the Canadian market. Grocery stores may not sound exciting, but it is incredibly resilient as a business. Consumers continue buying food even when the economy turns gloomy, and Metro has consistently proven its ability to grow earnings over time, along with dividend growth that has continued for about 30 years.

The company benefits from a strong presence in Quebec and Ontario, efficient operations, and a growing pharmacy business through Jean Coutu. That pharmacy segment adds another layer of defensive strength because healthcare spending tends to remain stable even during downturns. As well, pharmacies are able to earn a higher margin than grocery stores.

What makes Metro a good pick into 2026 is its disciplined management team and the stock trading at a roughly 10% discount at $90 per share. The company has steadily increased dividends, repurchased shares, and generated dependable earnings for years. While high-growth technology names can swing wildly, Metro offers the kind of steady compounding that long-term investors appreciate. In uncertain markets, dependable earnings help investors sleep well at night.

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Bank of Nova Scotia: Income and international exposure

Compared to the other big Canadian banks, Bank of Nova Scotia offers a relatively high yield of 4%, which may be difficult to ignore, especially for investors seeking passive income. Canadian banks are some of the strongest financial institutions in the world, but Scotiabank also provides international exposure with a focus on Latin America.

As the bank continues to grow its earnings over time, investors can expect the stock price and its dividend to rise for the long haul. For investors who want dependable income with moderate growth potential, this stock deserves serious consideration, especially on market pullbacks.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: A Global cash-flow machine

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is one of the best infrastructure investments available to Canadian investors. The partnership owns essential assets around the world, including utilities, pipelines, transport networks, and data infrastructure.

The partnership generates predictable revenue because 85% of its cash flows are under long-term contracts or regulated frameworks. This creates stable cash flow even when the broader economy slows. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners also benefits from inflation-linked pricing in many of its contracts.

Another major advantage is the global shift toward data infrastructure. In particular, demand for data centres should continue rising well into the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s management team has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to acquire undervalued assets and improve operations and profitability over time.

BIP also offers an attractive distribution yield of about 4.6% at a reasonable valuation, making it appealing for long-term investors, whether their focus is on income or growth.

Investor takeaway

Metro, Scotiabank, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners each bring something different to a long-term portfolio: defensive stability, reliable dividend income, and global infrastructure growth. Together, they represent the type of high-quality Canadian investments that can weather economic uncertainty while continuing to reward patient shareholders. For investors focused on steadily building wealth through 2026 and beyond, these three stocks deserve a place on the watchlist.