Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Great Canadian Stocks That Just Raised Their Payouts Again

2 Great Canadian Stocks That Just Raised Their Payouts Again

These stocks have delivered annual dividend growth for more than 25 years.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

The share prices of many top TSX stocks are near record highs and, in some cases, valuations are stretched.

With economic headwinds potentially on the way, investors are wondering which Canadian dividend stocks are still good to own for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. The latest increase of 3.2% brings the annualized payout to $3.51 per share. At the current price, this provides investors with a yield of 3.6%.

TC Energy is up nearly 100% in the past two years. The stock’s recovery is a relief for long-term holders who watched it go through a rough patch in 2022 and 2023 when the shares dropped from $74 to $45 during the period the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve were aggressively raising interest rates.

New enthusiasm for the stock came as TC Energy completed two major pipeline projects and monetized non-core assets to pay down extra debt the company had to take on to finish the Coastal GasLink pipeline that carries natural gas to the new LNG Canada export facility.

TC Energy and LNG Canada are now looking at an expansion of CoastalGas Link as global demand for Canadian natural gas is rising. Another potential project the company could participate in would be a new pipeline that carries natural gas to Churchill as part of a broader plan to export liquified natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

The current capital program is expected to run about $6 billion per year over the medium term. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the boost to cash flow should support ongoing dividend increases.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) also has a streak of 26 annual dividend increases. The energy giant is benefitting from the surge in oil prices and expanded capacity to export liquified natural gas to international buyers.

CNRL owns oil sands, conventional light and heavy oil, offshore oil, and natural gas production operations, as well as vast reserves. The company is adept at moving capital around the asset portfolio to take advantage of beneficial movements in commodity prices. CNRL also has the financial firepower to make large strategic acquisitions to drive additional growth.

The combination of rising global demand for Canadian energy and Canada’s new goal of boosting export capacity to offset reliance on the U.S. for energy sales should be positive for CNRL in the coming years. Each new pipeline that gets built will enable CNRL to boost production.

The bottom line

TC Energy and CNRL pay good dividends that should continue to grow, supported by positive trends in the energy sector.

The share prices have enjoyed big rallies this year, so investors should expect some volatility in the near term and new buyers might want to wait for a pullback before starting a position. Over the long run, however, these stocks deserve to be on your radar for a dividend portfolio.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Group of people network together with connected devices
Dividend Stocks

Everything Investors Should Understand About BCE’s Dividend Right Now

| Andrew Button

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) has a volatile dividend history.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

How $20,000 Across 4 TSX Stocks Could Deliver $1,000 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Unlock the benefits of TSX stock investments with insights on building a portfolio and earning over $1,000 per year.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Income ETF Yields 12% — and it Deserves a Closer Look

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

MOAT is a unique income ETF that sells puts on wide-moat Canadian and American stocks.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Utility Stocks That Could Be Headed for a Strong 2026

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their regulated business model, predictable cash flows, and ongoing expansion initiatives, these two utilities could outperform in this uncertain…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune From the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

| Demetris Afxentiou

One Canadian company is positioned to benefit from the massive $650 billion data centre buildout reshaping global digital infrastructure.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks and an income-and-growth strategy could turn $100,000 into a seven-figure fortune over time.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Infrastructure Stocks Built for the Electrification Wave

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s electrification push could quietly reward the utilities and power producers building the grid, not the flashiest AI stocks.

Read more »

builder frames a house with lumber
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Infrastructure Boom Is Coming, and the Time to Invest Is Now

| Daniel Da Costa

While many infrastructure stocks can benefit from Canada's growing investments, here are the stocks I'd buy right now.

Read more »