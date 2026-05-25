Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Everything Investors Should Understand About BCE’s Dividend Right Now

Everything Investors Should Understand About BCE’s Dividend Right Now

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) has a volatile dividend history.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • BCE Inc stock has disappointed investors over the years.
  • A major sticking point was its 2025 dividend cut.
  • In this article I explore what's going on with BCE's dividend today.
10 stocks we like better than Bce

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) is something of an enigma among Canadian stocks. On the one hand, it’s one of the nation’s best known companies, one half of a telecommunications duopoly it operates with Rogers. On the other hand, its stock has been an utter disappointment, having cut its dividend once in recent memory, and sporting a payout ratio that argues another cut may be necessary.

BCE’s yield certainly looks enticing if you go by the “advertised” dividend. The payout is $0.44 per quarter, or $1.76 per year. At today’s stock price of $33.99, that produces a yield of approximately 5.2%. The yield certainly appears to be there – at least on a backward-looking basis.

The problem is what we see on a forward-looking basis. Specifically, we see very little. BCE has long struggled with a lack of pricing power, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon. Its media holdings are becoming less valuable over time, and its core business is stagnating. So, there is little reason to see this company turning things around any time soon. In this article, I make the case that BCE Inc is at risk of yet another dividend cut.

Group of people network together with connected devices

Source: Getty Images

History of the dividend cut

BCE Inc’s most recent dividend cut occurred in 2025, being announced in one of the company’s earnings releases. The dividend went all the way from $0.9975 to $0.4375 – a greater than 50% cut. The reason for the cut was poor earnings results, and a high payout ratio. In the earnings release in which the cut was announced, the company posted:

  • A 4.2% decline in earnings.
  • EBITDA unchanged year-over-year.
  • Free cash flow [FCF] up considerably.

While the improvement in FCF was nice to see, the fact remained that earnings were far lower than dividends payable.

Where we are now

Having looked at the causes behind BCE’s most recent dividend cut, we can now turn to its more recent results.

In its most recent quarter, BCE delivered:

  • 2.3% EBITDA growth.
  • 1% growth in adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • 25% growth in net income.
  • 0.1% cash from operations (CFO) growth.
  • 49,168 new fibre customers.
  • 10% free cash flow growth.

As you can see, the numbers were a little dull, with positive but not explosive growth observed across the board.

The most important thing, though, is that BCE has now got its dividend well below its earnings level. Last quarter, the company paid $0.44 in dividends while earning $0.69 in EPS. That is a pretty sustainable payout ratio of 64%. As long as BCE can keep its earnings coming in at the level they are now, they could deliver an adequate 5% per year return. But remember: this is a company with few growth opportunities. The prospect of the company shrinking cannot be discounted.

The bottom line

My personal bottom line on BCE Inc is that I see better opportunities elsewhere. At 12.4 times earnings, it certainly looks cheap, but it isn’t that cheap for a company with no growth prospects whatsoever. Personally I’d rather invest in something with a little more potential than this.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Canadian Stocks That Just Raised Their Payouts Again

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have delivered annual dividend growth for more than 25 years.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

How $20,000 Across 4 TSX Stocks Could Deliver $1,000 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Unlock the benefits of TSX stock investments with insights on building a portfolio and earning over $1,000 per year.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Income ETF Yields 12% — and it Deserves a Closer Look

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

MOAT is a unique income ETF that sells puts on wide-moat Canadian and American stocks.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Utility Stocks That Could Be Headed for a Strong 2026

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their regulated business model, predictable cash flows, and ongoing expansion initiatives, these two utilities could outperform in this uncertain…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune From the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

| Demetris Afxentiou

One Canadian company is positioned to benefit from the massive $650 billion data centre buildout reshaping global digital infrastructure.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks and an income-and-growth strategy could turn $100,000 into a seven-figure fortune over time.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Infrastructure Stocks Built for the Electrification Wave

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s electrification push could quietly reward the utilities and power producers building the grid, not the flashiest AI stocks.

Read more »

builder frames a house with lumber
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Infrastructure Boom Is Coming, and the Time to Invest Is Now

| Daniel Da Costa

While many infrastructure stocks can benefit from Canada's growing investments, here are the stocks I'd buy right now.

Read more »