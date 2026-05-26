Most Canadians turning 50 have under $35,000 in their TFSA. Here is why that gap matters and one stock that could change your retirement math.

How Much Does a Typical Canadian Have in Their TFSA at 50?

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Shopify is one of the most compelling ways to close that gap, with the company generating $380 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) in 2025 and firmly positioning itself at the center of agentic AI.

Most 50-year-olds have left a staggering $57,855 in unused contribution room sitting idle, costing them years of tax-free compounding.

The average Canadian aged 50 to 54 holds between $26,479 and $35,235 in their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), well below the $109,000 lifetime contribution room available as of 2026.

If you are turning 50 this year, your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) balance is probably smaller than you think, and the gap between where you stand and where you could be is larger than most people realize.

According to data from Statistics Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, the average TFSA balance for Canadians in the 50-to-54 age bracket ranges from $26,479 to $35,235. Comparatively, as of 2026, the cumulative lifetime contribution room for anyone eligible since the TFSA launched in 2009 has grown to $109,000.

Do the math, and the average 50-year-old has used less than 40% of their total tax-free compounding potential. Notably, the average unused contribution room for this age group is around $58,000.

Source: Getty Images

Why most Canadians fall behind on TFSA growth

The TFSA shortfall can be attributed to two factors:

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

First, many Canadians treat the TFSA as a savings account for short-term goals rather than a long-term wealth-building engine.

Second, the money that does sit in the account is often parked in low-yield cash or guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), earning around 3% annually.

A $30,000 investment will double in 24 years at an annual return of 3%. Alternatively, the investment could double in just eight years, if you earn 9% annually on average.

One top TSX tech stock that is well-poised to deliver inflation-beating returns over the next decade is Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

If you are looking for a single holding that could meaningfully move the needle inside your TFSA between now and retirement, Shopify deserves serious attention.

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in March 2026 that the company powered approximately US$380 billion in GMV in 2025, representing roughly 14% of all United States e-commerce.

The company also generated close to US$2 billion in free cash flow last year, with top-line revenue growing at around 30%.

Importantly, Shopify is now positioning itself as the central infrastructure layer for what Finkelstein called “one of the most exciting new trends for commerce, maybe since the internet”: agentic commerce.

This is the idea that artificial intelligence agents will increasingly search, compare, and complete purchases on behalf of consumers, acting as a kind of personal shopping assistant.

The Canadian tech stock has already launched agentic storefronts that let merchants syndicate their product catalogs directly to Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot with a single click.

It co-developed the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) with Google, a framework designed to bring the full richness of the checkout experience, subscriptions, loyalty programs, bundling, and discounts into AI-driven transactions. Traffic to Shopify stores from agentic applications grew 15 times between January 2025 and January 2026, according to Finkelstein.

CFO Jeff Hoffmeister noted at the same conference that no matter where the checkout happens, whether on a merchant’s website or inside an AI agent, Shopify remains the underlying commerce infrastructure.

Shopify also carries a meaningful competitive moat.

Its checkout is the largest in Canada and second only to Amazon in the United States.

Its proprietary data across billions of transactions makes its AI-powered merchant tools, like its Sidekick co-founder product, smarter over time.

And its headcount has actually declined over the past several years while revenue has accelerated, pointing to improved operational efficiency.

The Foolish takeaway

For a 50-year-old looking to put around $58,000 in unused TFSA room to work over the next 15 years, a company at the intersection of e-commerce infrastructure and agentic AI growth is the kind of holding that can do heavy lifting.

Shopify gives long-term investors exposure to a dominant and expanding commerce platform that is actively shaping the next era of online buying and selling. With strong free cash flow, accelerating GMV, and a credible plan to lead agentic commerce, it is one of the most compelling Canadian-listed growth stocks available to TFSA investors today.

Your 65-year-old self will care far less about the noise along the way and far more about whether you acted while the runway was still long.