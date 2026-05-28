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This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 23% and Worth Owning for Decades

This beaten-down Canadian dividend stock still has many qualities of a long-term compounder.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) remains down 23% despite strong financial momentum.
  • The alternative asset manager continues investing across renewable power, infrastructure, real estate, and private equity markets.
  • A diversified global portfolio and a 4.1% dividend yield make this stock attractive for long-term investors.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management

Sometimes the market punishes a stock even when its underlying business remains incredibly strong. That’s where patient Foolish investors start to act because a temporary decline in share price doesn’t necessarily change the quality of a company’s assets, competitive position, or long-term growth opportunities.

Right now, a top Canadian dividend stock appears to be in exactly that situation. Its shares remain down significantly from their highs, yet the company continues managing a globally diversified portfolio linked to infrastructure, renewable energy, private equity, and other industries expected to remain important for decades.

In this article, I’ll highlight why this undervalued dividend stock looks like a compelling long-term investment despite its recent decline.

dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

A global investment giant built for the long run

The stock I’m talking about here is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), a fundamentally solid company that continues to stand out for its global scale and presence across multiple essential industries. It focuses on managing alternative investments tied to real assets and essential service businesses. It has operations across renewable power, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, and credit markets.

That well-diversified structure is one of Brookfield’s biggest strengths. Instead of relying heavily on one industry or economic trend, the company benefits from multiple long-term growth themes across global markets.

BAM stock closed near $68 per share at the time of writing, giving it a market cap of roughly $111 billion. While its shares remain down 23% from its 52-week high, the stock has recovered by about 10% so far in the second quarter as investor sentiment has started improving.

More importantly, Brookfield also continues rewarding shareholders with a dividend yield of roughly 4.1%, giving long-term investors a solid stream of passive income while they wait for the stock to regain strength.

Latest financial results show strong momentum

In the first quarter, BAM generated US$586 million in net income, up from US$507 million a year earlier. More importantly, its fee-related earnings rose 11% year over year (YoY) to US$772 million, while distributable earnings climbed 7% to US$702 million.

The company also continued attracting significant investor capital as it raised US$21 billion during the quarter and an impressive US$67 billion year to date, driven by strong demand for its infrastructure, private equity, and credit strategies.

Meanwhile, the company’s fee-bearing capital increased 12% YoY to US$614 billion, reflecting the growing scale of its global investment platform. Also, Brookfield still has US$137 billion of uncalled fund commitments available for future deployment, giving it substantial flexibility to capitalize on new opportunities.

Why this dividend stock is worth holding for decades

What makes Brookfield Asset Management stock attractive for long-term investors is the quality and diversification of its underlying assets. Its business model also provides flexibility. Through private funds, permanent capital vehicles, insurance mandates, and liquid investments, BAM can adjust its capital allocation strategy based on changing market conditions.

These are some of the key reasons why the recent decline in BAM stock looks more like an opportunity than a warning sign, especially for investors with a long-term mindset.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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