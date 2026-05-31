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2 Superb Canadian Stocks Set to Surge Into 2026

These superb Canadian stocks are positioned in industries benefiting from solid long-term trends, positioning them well to surge into 2026.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These superb Canadian stocks have strong growth potential into 2026 and beyond, driven by solid demand trends.
  • 5N Plus is benefiting from rising demand in renewable energy and space technology, supported by a fully booked backlog and expanding production capacity.
  • Bird Construction is positioned to gain from Canada’s infrastructure and nuclear energy investment boom, backed by an $11 billion project backlog and growing recurring revenue streams.
10 stocks we like better than Bird Construction

Investors looking for Canadian stocks likely to surge in 2026 should focus on companies in industries benefiting from solid long-term trends. Sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), space technology, infrastructure development, and renewable energy continue to attract significant investment and are expected to experience robust demand in 2026 and beyond. Companies operating in these areas are better positioned to deliver impressive revenue growth and substantial shareholder returns.

Against this backdrop, here are two superb Canadian stocks set to surge into 2026.

Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Superb Canadian stock #1: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is a superb Canadian stock set to surge into 2026 and beyond. The stock has already gained over 152% year to date, and the rally will likely be sustained, driven by solid demand trends.

The company specializes in specialty semiconductor and performance materials used in renewable energy, space satellites, imaging, healthcare, and industrial applications. Its strongest growth driver remains the Specialty Semiconductors division, which continues to benefit from rising volumes, improved pricing, and a favourable product mix driven by expanding markets for renewable energy and space solar power.

The segment’s backlog remains solid, indicating strong growth ahead. Its backlog remained fully booked at roughly 365 days of annualized revenue at the end of the first quarter. This highlights durable long-term demand and a robust pipeline of contracted business. At the same time, expanding space solar cell production capacity should further accelerate growth.

5N Plus also holds a strategic advantage as the leading global supplier of ultra-high-purity specialty semiconductor compounds outside China. With structural demand trends supporting renewable energy and space technologies, the company’s focus on value-added products across critical end markets positions it for sustained long-term expansion. As these trends continue, 5N Plus could remain a compelling growth story for investors through 2026 and beyond.

Superb Canadian stock #2: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is another superb Canadian stock set to surge into 2026. It is one of Canada’s most compelling infrastructure plays, benefiting from a nationwide construction and energy investment boom, supported by its diversified presence across industrial, infrastructure, and commercial projects.

Bird stock has already appreciated significantly this year. However, the rally is far from over. Bird Construction is steadily increasing its presence in Canada’s nuclear energy sector, positioning itself to participate in large-scale, multi-year projects related to the country’s long-term energy transition. At the same time, the expansion of its industrial maintenance business is helping generate more recurring revenue, which could improve earnings stability.

The company’s project pipeline also remains a key strength. At the end of the first quarter, Bird reported a combined backlog of approximately $11 billion, including $5.4 billion in secured contracts and an additional $5.6 billion in pending awards. This substantial backlog gives investors greater confidence that revenue growth can continue as construction activity accelerates across Canada. Importantly, management has indicated that the backlog remains well-balanced from a risk perspective and carries higher profit margins.

Strategic acquisitions continue to support Bird’s expansion strategy by broadening its capabilities and strengthening operational efficiency. Backed by a solid balance sheet, healthy cash flow generation, and dependable dividend payments, Bird Construction appears well-positioned to deliver solid total returns into 2026 and beyond.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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