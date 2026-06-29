This TSX Stock Pays a 6.7% Dividend Every Single Month

Given its stable cash flows, favourable industry tailwinds, and appealing valuation, VITL would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

With favorable demographic trends, ongoing portfolio optimization, and a reasonable valuation, VITL is well-positioned for sustainable long-term growth, offering a compelling opportunity for passive income and capital appreciation.

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust offers a forward yield of 6.74% and benefits from stable cash flows and a solid tenant base, making it an appealing option for income-focused investors.

Passive income can provide financial stability and help offset the impact of inflation, making it increasingly valuable amid an uncertain economic environment marked by geopolitical tensions, persistent inflationary pressures, and potential workforce disruptions from the broader adoption of artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, monthly dividend-paying stocks offer an excellent way to generate passive income while also providing the potential for long-term capital appreciation. With that in mind, let’s examine Vital Infrastructure Property Trust’s (TSX:VITL.UN) business outlook, recent quarterly performance, dividend yield, and growth prospects to determine whether the stock is an attractive buying opportunity today.

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VITL’s first-quarter performance

Vital Healthcare Property Trust owns and operates 134 healthcare properties across six countries, comprising 13.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has signed long-term lease agreements with government-backed tenants, with a weighted-average lease expiry (WALE) of 13.2 years. Therefore, it enjoys a healthy occupancy rate regardless of the macro environment.

The REIT delivered a solid first-quarter performance last month, completing approximately 324,000 square feet of new and renewal leasing activity while maintaining a healthy occupancy rate of 96.4%. Supported by inflation-linked rent increases, rentalized capital expenditures, and improved recoveries across its markets, same-property net operating income (NOI) rose 3% year over year to $57.4 million.

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Strong operating performance and lower interest expenses helped reduce net losses to $3.8 million from $15.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Higher equity-accounted income and favourable fair value adjustments on convertible debentures also supported profitability, although the divestiture of non-core assets partially offset these gains.

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit remained unchanged at $0.10 compared with the year-ago quarter but declined sequentially from $0.12 in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, its AFFO payout ratio improved to 87% from 92% a year earlier, up from 75% in the preceding quarter.

VITL also continued strengthening its balance sheet by repaying $23.7 million of debt during the quarter. Its consolidated debt-to-gross book value ratio remained stable at 46.6%, while available liquidity stood at $366.6 million at quarter-end. With a resilient portfolio, stable cash flows, and a solid financial position, the REIT appears well-equipped to support future growth and sustain its distributions.

VITL’s growth prospects

Statistics Canada projects that the number of Canadians aged 65 and older could increase by 28% over the next decade, representing roughly one-quarter of the country’s population. This demographic shift could drive higher demand for healthcare services, with healthcare spending projected to rise from $374 billion in 2024 to $1.3 trillion by 2050. As a healthcare-focused REIT, VITL is well-positioned to benefit from these long-term industry tailwinds.

To capitalize on emerging opportunities, VITL is actively pursuing a capital recycling strategy to enhance portfolio quality and create long-term value for unitholders. Earlier this year, the REIT agreed to sell 33 properties in Germany and the Netherlands to TPG Real Estate. Following the completion of the Netherlands portion of the transaction in April, management expects to close the German sale during the current quarter.

After accounting for taxes and transaction-related costs, VITL anticipates receiving approximately $145 million in net proceeds. The REIT plans to use these funds to reduce debt levels and redeploy capital into attractive investment opportunities, particularly in North America. Supported by favourable demographic trends and ongoing portfolio optimization initiatives, VITL appears well-positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth.

Investors’ takeaway

Despite delivering a total shareholder return of 7.4% year to date and lagging the broader market, VITL remains an attractive income opportunity. The REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.03 per unit, yielding 6.74% on a forward basis. Additionally, it trades at a reasonable price-to-book multiple of 0.9, suggesting its valuation remains attractive relative to its underlying assets. Given its stable cash flows, favourable industry tailwinds, and appealing valuation, VITL appears to be an excellent choice for income-focused investors.