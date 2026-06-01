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Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $10,000

A $10,000 investment in these Canadian stocks can help diversify your portfolio and generate over $565 in annual dividend income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • A $10,000 TFSA investment in high-yield dividend stocks can generate tax-free passive income and compound over time through dividend reinvestment.
  • Gibson Energy is a compelling stock offering high yield and consistent dividend growth backed by long-term infrastructure contracts.
  • BCE offers high yields and is focused on strengthening its balance sheet and sustaining its payout.
10 stocks we like better than Gibson Energy

A $10,000 investment may not seem life-changing at first glance. However, when invested in high-quality dividend stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it can generate long-term passive income.

The strategy is to focus on fundamentally strong companies with consistent profitability and sustainable payouts. These Canadian stocks are well placed to maintain their payouts across market cycles. Moreover, reinvesting every dollar earned in a TFSA can continue to generate returns, helping turn even a modest initial investment into a significant, recurring source of income over time.

Against this background, here are two reliable Canadian stocks that can transform your TFSA into a money-making machine.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Dividend stock #1: Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is a compelling dividend stock that can transform your TFSA into a money-making machine. With a dividend yield of approximately 6.3%, a history of consistent dividend increases, and stable cash flows backed by long-term contracts, Gibson is a compelling income stock.

The liquids infrastructure company operates a diversified network of storage facilities, processing assets, gathering systems, and marine loading infrastructure across North America. These assets generate the steady cash flow needed to support its growing dividend. In fact, Gibson recently announced a 5% increase to its quarterly dividend, marking its seventh consecutive year of dividend growth.

The strength in its Infrastructure segment is likely to support its future payouts. Notably, Gibson generates the majority of its revenue and profitability from this business division. Notably, the segment’s revenue comes from long-term, take-or-pay contracts with investment-grade customers. As a result, Gibson enjoys strong cash-flow visibility and reduced exposure to swings in commodity prices.

Gibson’s growth outlook remains strong. It recently expanded its Canadian crude infrastructure footprint through the acquisition of Teine Energy’s Chauvin Infrastructure Assets. Combined with the previously announced Wink-to-Gateway Integration project, these investments are expected to strengthen network connectivity, improve operating leverage, and support approximately 7% annual EBITDA growth within its Infrastructure business.

Overall, Gibson Energy is a reliable high-yield stock built to hold for the next 10 years and deliver steady dividend income.

Dividend stock #2: BCE

TFSA investors could also consider BCE (TSX:BCE) stock for recurring dividend income. While the Canadian telecom giant made headlines last year by slashing its annual dividend from $3.99 to $1.75 per share, that move ultimately strengthened its long-term investment appeal.

The dividend reduction came as intense competition, regulatory pressures, and rising operating costs weighed on profitability. However, management used the reset to improve BCE’s financial flexibility and position the business for sustainable growth.

Today, BCE is focused on reducing debt, strengthening its balance sheet, and maintaining a healthier payout ratio of 40% to 55% of free cash flow. These initiatives could help support dividend stability while creating room for future growth.

Even after the payout cut, BCE stock offers a dividend yield of more than 5%, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors. Moreover, the company’s diversified operations, including wireless services, fibre broadband, AI-powered enterprise solutions, and media assets, provide multiple avenues for generating steady cash flow.

As BCE works to improve margins, retain customers, and streamline operations, investors could benefit from dependable income and potential upside from the company’s ongoing turnaround efforts.

Earn over $565.50 in passive income per year

A $10,000 investment split between Gibson Energy and BCE can help diversify your portfolio and generate over $565.50 in annual dividend income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Gibson Energy$28.45175$0.45$78.75Quarterly
BCE$34.78143$0.438$62.63Quarterly
Price as of 05/29/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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