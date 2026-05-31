Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Canadian Real Estate Stocks That Look Poised for a Stronger 2026

The Canadian Real Estate Stocks That Look Poised for a Stronger 2026

Are you ready to beat the TSX? These two cash-generating Canadian REITs are riding massive demand trends and look poised for a blockbuster 2026.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is aggressively deploying billions in acquisitions to capitalize on Canada’s booming senior housing demand. Units have wildly outperformed the entire REIT asset class returns over the past three years. Investors earn a 3% yield on monthly distributions.
  • Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) pairs a massive 6.6% distribution yield with a flawless 100% occupancy rate and long-term earnings visibility. The trust is aggressively consolidating a fragmented industry through accretive acquisitions.
10 stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The Canadian real estate sector is serving up some of the most exciting investment opportunities for forward-thinking investors this year. While the broader stock market has seen its fair share of volatility, certain under-the-radar real estate investment trusts (REITs) are quietly positioning themselves for a steady run.

If you are looking to add a powerful mix of monthly passive-income streams and capital appreciation potential, Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) and Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) are two top Canadian real estate stocks that look poised for an incredibly strong 2026.

Real estate investment concept

Source: Getty Images

Chartwell Retirement Residences rides a Canadian demographic wave

Canada is facing a massive, unstoppable demographic shift. The population is aging rapidly. According to CBRE’s recent market outlook, seniors housing stands out as an absolute bright spot within the multi-family real estate sector. If you want to ride this multi-decade tailwind, Chartwell Retirement Residences is aggressively executing to capture market share in this growing market opportunity.

Chartwell is expanding its footprint to meet Canada’s structural surge in demand for seniors housing, operating a robust portfolio of 142 properties comprising 24,775 suites. After deploying a massive $1.1 billion in property acquisitions last year, the trust is accelerating its growth investments in 2026.

So far this year, Chartwell has executed major strategic property acquisition moves, including a $416.2 million deal in April to acquire six communities, alongside another outsized $382.5 million acquisition of a 30% interest in a 23-property senior housing portfolio with properties located across Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. Crucially, this latest deal diversifies Chartwell’s geographic footprint away from a previous 50% concentration in Quebec.

Looking ahead, management’s 2026–2028 growth roadmap targets $2 billion in total acquisitions and $1 billion in smart dispositions. This capital recycling strategy aims to push occupancy rates to a stellar 95% or better.

During the first quarter of 2026, property revenue increased 24.4% year over year to $303 million. The trust’s weighted average same property occupancy rate for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 400 basis points year over year to 94.7%. Its funds from operations (FFO) per unit increased 35% year-over-year to $0.27 per unit. Growth is proving accretive to distributable cash flow.

New investors in Chartwell Retirement Residences will receive monthly distributions that yields 3% annually. The distribution is well covered, given the low and sustainable FFO payout rate of 57.9% during the first quarter.

CSH.UN Total Return Price Chart

CSH.UN Total Return Price data by YCharts

The REIT has widely outperformed peers with a strong 164% total return over the past three years. In comparison, a passive investment in iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:XRE) has generated under 19% total return during the same period.

Automotive Properties REIT: Strong growth, juicy income yields

Investors chasing immediate, heavy-hitting monthly income may look no further than Automotive Properties REIT. This specialized real estate trust focuses on consolidating the highly fragmented U.S. and Canadian automotive dealership real estate market, and the strategy is paying off handsomely. In fact, it has emerged as one of the best-performing Canadian real estate stocks on the market, handing investors an impressive 15.4% total return so far this year.

Automotive Properties added 13 strategic properties to its portfolio last year and has already snapped up four more this year. This aggressive acquisition strategy translated into a stunning 21.7% year-over-year surge in rental revenue during the first quarter, with powerful operational momentum expected to carry right into the second quarter.

But here is the most attractive deal offering for conservative passive-income seekers: Investors who lock in this growth story today can pocket a juicy 6.6% distribution yield. The Canadian REIT boasts a flawless 100% occupancy rate across its portfolio. Better yet, its long-term triple-net leases carry a weighted average lease term of 8.5 years, providing rock-solid earnings visibility well into the next decade.

Income investors can sleep well at night knowing this REIT’s monthly payout is well-covered by underlying cash flows; the REIT’s adjusted funds from operations payout ratio improved beautifully to a highly sustainable 78.6% in the first quarter, down from 81.4% during the same period last year.

Investor takeaway

Successful real estate investing is mostly about picking the right niches this decade. Whether it’s riding the demographic wave with Chartwell Retirement Residences’s senior housing expansion or locking in an ultra-reliable 6.6% yield with Automotive Properties REIT’s growing dealership portfolio, these two fast-growing real estate stocks look ready to beat the market in 2026.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

cookies stack up for growing profit
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal TSX Dividend-Growth Stock Down 19% to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock looks like a great dividend grower to buy while it's down.

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

Why Chasing High Yields Is the Fastest Way to Lose Money

| Jitendra Parashar

High dividend yields may look attractive, but sustainable growth often creates better long-term returns.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

| Puja Tayal

Transform your TFSA into a source of income by investing wisely in stocks with strong dividend growth and high yield.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Dynamic Dividend Stock Down 15% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock looks like a great deal at these depths.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Stocks for Beginners

The TFSA Balance You’ll Probably Need to Retire in Canada

| Demetris Afxentiou

See how your TFSA balance can fuel your retirement portfolio using dividend stocks and long‑term tax‑free growth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance at 55 and How to Improve Yours

| Aditya Raghunath

The average Canadian TFSA balance at 55 sits near $40,000. Here's how Topaz Energy could help you close the gap…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Want Growth and Dividends From the Same Portfolio? These 2 Canadian Stocks Deliver Both

| Daniel Da Costa

These two impressive Canadian stocks offer both long-term growth potential and compelling income, making them two of the best to…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian REIT I’d Buy if Rate Cuts Return

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAPREIT looks beaten down today, but a rate-cut cycle could help its discount to NAV close quickly.

Read more »