The Canadian Real Estate Stocks That Look Poised for a Stronger 2026

Are you ready to beat the TSX? These two cash-generating Canadian REITs are riding massive demand trends and look poised for a blockbuster 2026.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is aggressively deploying billions in acquisitions to capitalize on Canada’s booming senior housing demand. Units have wildly outperformed the entire REIT asset class returns over the past three years. Investors earn a 3% yield on monthly distributions.

The Canadian real estate sector is serving up some of the most exciting investment opportunities for forward-thinking investors this year. While the broader stock market has seen its fair share of volatility, certain under-the-radar real estate investment trusts (REITs) are quietly positioning themselves for a steady run.

If you are looking to add a powerful mix of monthly passive-income streams and capital appreciation potential, Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) and Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) are two top Canadian real estate stocks that look poised for an incredibly strong 2026.

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Chartwell Retirement Residences rides a Canadian demographic wave

Canada is facing a massive, unstoppable demographic shift. The population is aging rapidly. According to CBRE’s recent market outlook, seniors housing stands out as an absolute bright spot within the multi-family real estate sector. If you want to ride this multi-decade tailwind, Chartwell Retirement Residences is aggressively executing to capture market share in this growing market opportunity.

Chartwell is expanding its footprint to meet Canada’s structural surge in demand for seniors housing, operating a robust portfolio of 142 properties comprising 24,775 suites. After deploying a massive $1.1 billion in property acquisitions last year, the trust is accelerating its growth investments in 2026.

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So far this year, Chartwell has executed major strategic property acquisition moves, including a $416.2 million deal in April to acquire six communities, alongside another outsized $382.5 million acquisition of a 30% interest in a 23-property senior housing portfolio with properties located across Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. Crucially, this latest deal diversifies Chartwell’s geographic footprint away from a previous 50% concentration in Quebec.

Looking ahead, management’s 2026–2028 growth roadmap targets $2 billion in total acquisitions and $1 billion in smart dispositions. This capital recycling strategy aims to push occupancy rates to a stellar 95% or better.

During the first quarter of 2026, property revenue increased 24.4% year over year to $303 million. The trust’s weighted average same property occupancy rate for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 400 basis points year over year to 94.7%. Its funds from operations (FFO) per unit increased 35% year-over-year to $0.27 per unit. Growth is proving accretive to distributable cash flow.

New investors in Chartwell Retirement Residences will receive monthly distributions that yields 3% annually. The distribution is well covered, given the low and sustainable FFO payout rate of 57.9% during the first quarter.

CSH.UN Total Return Price data by YCharts

The REIT has widely outperformed peers with a strong 164% total return over the past three years. In comparison, a passive investment in iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:XRE) has generated under 19% total return during the same period.

Automotive Properties REIT: Strong growth, juicy income yields

Investors chasing immediate, heavy-hitting monthly income may look no further than Automotive Properties REIT. This specialized real estate trust focuses on consolidating the highly fragmented U.S. and Canadian automotive dealership real estate market, and the strategy is paying off handsomely. In fact, it has emerged as one of the best-performing Canadian real estate stocks on the market, handing investors an impressive 15.4% total return so far this year.

Automotive Properties added 13 strategic properties to its portfolio last year and has already snapped up four more this year. This aggressive acquisition strategy translated into a stunning 21.7% year-over-year surge in rental revenue during the first quarter, with powerful operational momentum expected to carry right into the second quarter.

But here is the most attractive deal offering for conservative passive-income seekers: Investors who lock in this growth story today can pocket a juicy 6.6% distribution yield. The Canadian REIT boasts a flawless 100% occupancy rate across its portfolio. Better yet, its long-term triple-net leases carry a weighted average lease term of 8.5 years, providing rock-solid earnings visibility well into the next decade.

Income investors can sleep well at night knowing this REIT’s monthly payout is well-covered by underlying cash flows; the REIT’s adjusted funds from operations payout ratio improved beautifully to a highly sustainable 78.6% in the first quarter, down from 81.4% during the same period last year.

Investor takeaway

Successful real estate investing is mostly about picking the right niches this decade. Whether it’s riding the demographic wave with Chartwell Retirement Residences’s senior housing expansion or locking in an ultra-reliable 6.6% yield with Automotive Properties REIT’s growing dealership portfolio, these two fast-growing real estate stocks look ready to beat the market in 2026.