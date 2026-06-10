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The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

If you’re far from the $109k TFSA milestone, you’re not alone. Improve it by maximizing your contributions each year and investing for long-term growth.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • If you’ve been TFSA-eligible since 2009, your total contribution room is $109,000 as of 2026.
  • Most Canadians are well below that: average TFSA value was about $38,921 (2023 data) with roughly $51,203 of unused contribution room.
  • To catch up, contribute consistently (≈$583/month to use current annual room), use windfalls, and dollar-cost-average into diversified ETFs for long-term tax-free growth.
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If you have been eligible for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) since it was introduced in 2009, you have accumulated a total contribution room of $109,000 as of 2026. Reaching a TFSA balance of $109,000 may seem like a major milestone, but how many Canadians are actually there?

The answer may surprise you. While some investors have built six-figure TFSAs through consistent contributions and investment growth, many Canadians remain well below this benchmark. Understanding where you stand can help you identify opportunities to strengthen your long-term financial future.

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Why the $109,000 benchmark matters

The $109,000 figure represents the maximum cumulative contribution room available to Canadians who have been eligible since 2009 and have never contributed. For investors who have previously withdrawn funds from their TFSA, the available contribution room could be even higher.

It’s important to remember that TFSA withdrawals are added back to your contribution room only in the following calendar year. For example, if you withdraw $5,000 in 2026, you can recontribute that amount starting in 2027.

As a result, the $109,000 milestone is more than just a number. It serves as a useful benchmark for measuring how effectively you’ve taken advantage of one of Canada’s most valuable wealth-building tools.

Most Canadians are behind

If your TFSA balance is nowhere near $109,000, you’re far from alone.

According to the latest Statistics Canada data made available in 2025 for the 2023 contribution year, Canadians who had been eligible to contribute since the TFSA’s inception held an average fair market value of approximately $38,921 in their accounts. At the time, cumulative contribution room had reached $88,000, yet the average unused contribution room stood at roughly $51,203.

These figures highlight a common challenge: many Canadians simply haven’t maximized their TFSA contributions. The good news is that contribution room carries forward indefinitely, meaning it’s never too late to catch up.

A practical strategy to catch up

The first step toward building a larger TFSA is straightforward: contribute consistently. Rather than waiting for a large lump sum, consider setting up automatic monthly contributions. Contributing about $583 per month can help you fully utilize the current year’s TFSA room while gradually reducing any accumulated backlog.

Work bonuses, tax refunds, inheritances, or other unexpected cash windfalls can also accelerate your progress.

Once your contributions are on track, focus on growing your savings tax-free. For long-term money that you won’t need for at least five years, a diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) can be a simple solution. For example, the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) provides broad exposure to many of Canada’s largest companies, with significant holdings in the financial (41% of the fund), energy (18%), and materials (13%) sectors.

Given the strong performance of Canadian equities in recent years (total return of about 22% per year in the last three years versus the 10-year return of 12.6% per year), investors may want to consider dollar-cost averaging into positions over time rather than investing a large lump sum all at once. This approach can help reduce the impact of market volatility while steadily building wealth.

Investor takeaway

The $109,000 TFSA milestone represents the full contribution room available to long-time eligible Canadians, yet most investors remain well below that level. If you’re behind, don’t be discouraged. Consistent contributions, disciplined investing, and a long-term mindset can help you steadily close the gap and maximize the tax-free growth potential of your TFSA.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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