3 Canadian Dividend Giants I’d Buy With Rates on Hold

These three Canadian dividend giants offer durable income, defensive strength, and long-term growth while interest rates remain on hold.

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Strategic Holdings in Uncertain Rate Environments: These companies are recommended as core holdings for a diversified portfolio, particularly when navigating the uncertain landscape of interest rates, offering a mix of growth, income, and stability.

Infrastructure, Stability, and Financial Growth: Each company offers unique benefits; Canadian National presents long-term growth and infrastructure exposure, Canadian Utilities provides defensive stability with a long dividend increase streak, and TD Bank brings financial-sector muscle with income and earnings potential.

Canadian Dividend Giants for Steady Income: Canadian National Railway, Canadian Utilities, and TD Bank are highlighted as top picks due to their strong track records of rewarding shareholders with dividends and growth potential.

Last month, the Bank of Canada decided to hold the policy rate at 2.25%. That decision has a lasting impact on investors. Fortunately, investors interested in Canadian dividend giants don’t need to predict the impact of every interest-rate decision.

Instead, they can focus on businesses with long histories of rewarding shareholders.

While there’s no shortage of great options to consider, there are three in particular that do warrant a closer look right now.

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Canadian National Railway offers income and long-term growth

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is one of the largest railway operators on the continent. The railway connects storehouses, ports, factories and major metro markets across three coastlines on the continent.

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That impressive track network gives Canadian National a major defensive moat. For any would-be competitor to emerge and recreate that vast network would be incredibly difficult, cost tens of billions of dollars, and take a decade or longer to build.

Turning to income, Canadian National currently offers a quarterly dividend that carries a yield of 2.1% as of the time of writing. That’s not the highest yield on the market, but Canadian National’s main appeal is the dividend-growth record of that dividend.

Canadian National raised its quarterly dividend by 3% for 2026, marking the 30th consecutive year of dividend increases. Its quarterly payment now stands at $0.92 per share.

Part of the reason for that impressive streak is the strength of its underlying business. In the most recent quarterly update, Canadian National reported revenue of $4.8 billion, reflecting an 11% increase over the prior year.

The goods transported by Canadian National include everything from essential staples, automotive components and raw materials to finished products, chemicals and crude oil. In total, Canadian National transports over $250 billion worth of goods across its network each year.

A steady rate environment can also give Canadian National’s industrial and commercial customers greater visibility when planning shipments, production, and capital spending.

Investors looking at Canadian dividend giants will find Canadian National offers a unique mix of growth and income.

Canadian Utilities brings defensive stability

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is another option among the Canadian dividend giants to consider. The company operates a portfolio of regulated utility infrastructure, generating a predictable revenue stream regardless of short-term economic conditions.

That stability can be advantageous to investors when interest rates remain on hold.

But the real reason why investors turn to this utility stock is for the dividend it offers. Canadian Utilities offers a quarterly dividend that pays a yield of 3.3%. The company has also provided investors with annual increases to that payout for 54 consecutive years without fail.

That’s the longest dividend increase of any stock in Canada. The most recent uptick was a 1% increase for 2026. While modest, the appeal of Canadian Utilities as one of the Canadian dividend giants is based on its stability, not rapid growth.

Higher interest rates can pressure capital-intensive businesses like utilities because they rely on debt to fund infrastructure projects. However, holding rates steady gives companies and investors greater visibility into financing costs.

Canadian Utilities’ regulated operations and established dividend make it a strong choice for investors prioritizing stability.

TD Bank offers income and earnings upside

Completing the trio of Canadian dividend giants is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), which adds some financial-sector muscle to the mix. TD is the second-largest of Canada’s big bank stocks, and operates a large Canadian banking network alongside wealth management, wholesale banking, and a growing U.S. operation.

TD’s Canadian network provides a stable and recurring source of revenue for the bank, while the U.S. segment gives the bank a source of long-term growth. Together, both segments support TD’s quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, that dividend carries a yield of 2.7%. The bank has also paid that dividend for over 160 years without fail and provided annual upticks for over a decade.

A stable interest-rate environment provides borrowers with greater certainty and reduces some pressure on credit demand. Eventually, lower rates could also support loan growth and improve affordability for consumers and businesses.

In other words, rates holding steady or even eventual reductions could prove profitable for TD’s business.

3 Canadian dividend giants for an uncertain rate environment

The three Canadian dividend giants mentioned above all serve different roles in a portfolio. Canadian National provides exposure to infrastructure and long-term dividend growth. Canadian Utilities offers defensive stability and decades of dividend increases. TD generates financial-sector income from a growing, diversified network.

Together, this trio of investments represents Canadian dividend giants that should, in my opinion, be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.