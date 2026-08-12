2 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada for Beginners

These large-cap stocks are better-positioned to maintain and increase their distributions year after year regardless of market conditions.

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Fortis increased its dividend for more than five decades, backed by its stable regulated utility business.

Enbridge stands out with its 5.4% yield, decades of uninterrupted dividends, and resilient cash flows.

For beginners, dividend stocks with reliable, growing payouts can be a solid addition to their portfolios.

For beginners, dividend stocks with a history of reliable and growing payouts can be a solid addition to their portfolios. These stocks are primarily backed by large-cap companies with established businesses, solid fundamentals, and a resilient earnings base. Also, they maintain a sustainable payout ratio. Thus, these Canadian stocks are better-positioned to maintain and increase their distributions year after year. Moreover, investors can expect steady capital gains over time.

With that in mind, here are the two best Canadian dividend stocks that stand out as potential choices for beginners.

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Best Canadian dividend stock #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is definitely one of the best Canadian dividend stocks for beginners. Its exceptional history of dividend payments and growth, compelling yield of 5.4%, and ability to keep growing its dividend make it a must-have stock in an income portfolio.

This energy infrastructure company has uninterruptedly distributed dividends for over seven decades. Moreover, since 1995, Enbridge has consistently increased its annual dividends.

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Enbridge’s dividend is supported by a resilient business model, with nearly all EBITDA generated from regulated assets or long-term take-or-pay contracts. This structure limits exposure to commodity price volatility and supports predictable earnings and cash flow.

For 2026, management expects adjusted EPS growth of 4%–6%. Beyond 2026, Enbridge targets approximately 5% annual growth in adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and DCF per share, driven by new projects entering service and continued strength across its core businesses.

Enbridge also targets a sustainable 60%–70% DCF payout ratio, providing coverage for dividends while preserving financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, Enbridge will benefit from a $41 billion secured capital backlog, highly utilized pipeline assets, investment in high-return expansion projects, and rising energy demand. The data centre expansion, rising natural gas consumption, and continued investment in renewable energy provide a solid foundation for future growth.

With its attractive yield, resilient cash flows, and strong growth outlook, beginners could consider buying Enbridge stock and hold for decades.

Best Canadian dividend stock #2: Fortis

Beginners looking for the best dividend stocks could also consider Fortis (TSX:FTS). The utility company is known for consistently rewarding its shareholders with higher dividends year after year. Fortis has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years, thanks to its low-risk earnings, predictable cash flows, and regulated asset base. Further, it offers a yield of about 3.3%.

Fortis derives the majority of its earnings from regulated electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. Since regulated pricing frameworks govern its operations, the utility giant delivers predictable revenue and stable cash flows, largely insulated from commodity price volatility. This defensive business structure has enabled Fortis to increase its dividend consistently.

Looking ahead, Fortis’s $28.8 billion capital plan will expand its regulated utility network. This capital investment program is expected to drive the regulated rate base, providing the foundation for continued dividend payments. Management targets annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% over the coming years, making it one of the best dividend stocks for beginners.

Additionally, rising electricity demand is expected to create further earnings opportunities, strengthening the sustainability of future dividend increases.