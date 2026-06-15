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A Strong Canadian Stock That Looks Attractive on a Pullback

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) has pulled back, but remains ultra-profitable.

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Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
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Key Points
  • Best-in-class Brookfield Asset Management grew its assets under management past $1 trillion, fuelled by massive ongoing institutional fundraising.
  • Trailing 12-month metrics show explosive growth, including a 22% revenue increase and an exceptional 57% free cash flow margin.
  • Backed by stellar margins and global investor trust, BAM rewards shareholders with a growing and reliable 4% dividend yield.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management

Intuitively, you’d think that stocks that have been going up are the best stocks to buy. After all, a trend’s a trend: Shouldn’t a winner remain a winner?

Not necessarily?

Even chart readers will tell you, “The trend is your friend, until the end, when it bends.” What this saying is getting at is that fundamental changes in the nature of reality can cause long-term trends to reverse.

Imagine, for example, you have a company that is growing its profit 20% each and every year, rising the same amount in the market. This goes on for decades. Now imagine it turns out that the company has been committing massive accounting fraud, and actually has no profit at all. In this scenario, a long-term trend of stock price appreciation would likely reverse.

The same can happen with a stock that has been going down – and when it does happen, it tends to create great fortunes. Stocks that go down in price while delivering excellent earnings and operational performance usually rise dramatically in price afterward, rewarding shareholders who bought low. In this article, I’ll explore one Canadian stock that has the potential to do just that.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

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Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a Canadian alternative asset management company widely considered to be the best-in-class in its industry. It manages funds for high-net-worth investors and other institutions (e.g., pension funds), who give it massive amounts of money to invest, which it earns fees on. It has over a trillion in assets under management and raised an additional $67 trillion this year alone. The fact that it is raising so much money gives it good prospects of continuing to enjoy profit growth well into the future.

Sources of Brookfield Asset Management’s success

There are two factors that make Brookfield Management successful:

  1. It has a sterling reputation, being praised by top investors like Lou Simpson, Chuck Akre, Bill Ackman, and Mohnish Pabrai.
  2. It has deep connections with high-net-worth investors and financial institutions, which enable its massive deals with (e.g.) pension funds and the government of Qatar.

The superinvestor Mohnish Pabrai once said that Brookfield Asset Management had the “best asset management DNA” of all companies, and he was probably right. The company’s deep relationships and consistent fundraising success argue for an enterprise that will make consistent money well into the future.

Recent performance

One thing is certain:

BAM has been performing well recently. In the trailing 12-month period, the company grew its revenue 22%, its earnings 15%, and its operating cash flow 92%. Its profitability metrics were incredible, too. The asset manager had a 71% gross margin, a 50% net income margin, and a 57% free cash flow margin. This is the very definition of a growing, thriving business. And it’s passing the prosperity on to shareholders, too. BAM has a solid 4% dividend yield, meaning that those who buy BAM stock share in the company’s fortunes to a very substantial degree. So, Brookfield Asset Management is a company worth considering an investment in.

Fool contributor Andrew Button owns shares in Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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