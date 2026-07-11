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A Value Stock With a Dividend Yield Over 6% to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

Explore the current landscape of dividend stocks and why they are influenced by rising interest rates and financial leverage.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Ideal Conditions for Buying Dividend Stocks: Rising interest rate environments often present opportunities to acquire fundamentally strong dividend stocks at their 52-week lows, while low-interest rates favor gold stocks like Lundin Gold due to rising gold prices.
  • Cogeco Communications: A High-Yield Opportunity at 52-Week Lows: With a 6% dividend yield, lower capital spending due to its asset-light model, and strategic reliance on leased infrastructure, Cogeco stands out as a valuable dividend stock in a steady interest rate setting, offering potential for dividend growth despite a subdued share price outlook.

Dividend stocks at their 52-week lows are a thing of the past in the low-interest-rate environment. It is because most dividend stocks have high leverage on their balance sheet, and lower interest rates help them reduce financial expenses, driving up their stock prices. Lower interest rates also drive up real estate stocks as cheaper mortgages boost house buying. In such a scenario, the only stocks that fall are lender stocks with high credit risk, like Timbercreek Financial, Telus, and BCE, that have significant leverage. All three stocks carry a high risk of dividend cuts or have already cut dividends, which may not provide value to dividend seekers.

dividends grow over time

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The best time to find value dividend stocks

The best time to find fundamentally strong dividend stocks at their 52-week lows is when interest rates are rising. When interest rates rise, investors get a better risk-free interest in term deposits. This sees a shift in money from stocks to term deposits, and dividend stocks fall. That is a good time to lock in high-yield stocks.

In a falling interest rate environment, gold stocks are worth considering for dividends as gold prices rise when interest rates fall. Lundin Gold is a good stock in such an environment, as it has one of the lowest all-in sustaining costs. Moreover, its dividend policy allows the management to pay the entire free cash flow above $300 million as variable dividends.

What to do when the Bank of Canada holds the interest rate steady?

The Bank of Canada has held the interest rate steady at 2.25% since October 2025. This trend is likely to continue for a few months as the bank closely watches energy prices and their impact on inflation and the wider economy. If the impact is significant and prolonged, only then will the bank increase interest rates, as the hike will take time to seep into the economy and start affecting consumption. Until then, dividend stocks will continue to grow cautiously.

A value stock with a dividend yield over 6% to buy near 52-week lows

One stock that stands out among the 52-week low dividend stocks is Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA). The company is on track to reduce its debt and increase its free cash flow. Unlike Telus and BCE, Cogeco does not invest a significant amount in building fibre or artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. It leases the infrastructure and earns revenue by offering wireless, wireline, and video services in Canada and the United States.

Cogeco’s stock is trading near its 52-week low as it was a beneficiary of the regulatory change that opened Telus and BCE’s fibre infrastructure to competitors. Cogeco offered competitive pricing since it did not have the fixed interest cost on leverage, which BCE and Telus had. However, the prices normalized over the years, and the advantage faded. Thus, Cogeco’s share price also fell.

The asset-light model of Cogeco gives it an advantage of lower capital spending. Since free cash flow is the operating cash flow after deducting capital spending, Cogeco has a higher free cash flow. Thus, its dividend payout is 30% of the free cash flow, giving it flexibility to continue paying the current dividend and even grow it. Among telcos, Cogeco is a stock that increased its dividend and that too at a high growth rate of 7%.

It is a stock to buy on the dip and hold for its dividends, as a sharp price rally seems unlikely in the near term.

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Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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