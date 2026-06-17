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4 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 4 Years

These four Canadian dividend stocks could look a lot more powerful by 2030 as they keep paying shareholders through whatever the economy does.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Fortis is a regulated utility targeting 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through 2030.
  • Royal Bank combines dividend growth with buybacks, backed by massive scale and HSBC Canada integration.
  • Canadian Natural and Brookfield Renewable offer income plus big long-term energy demand tailwinds, but with commodity and rate risks.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners

Four years can change everything. A dividend stock that looks boring today can become a powerful wealth builder by 2030. That’s especially true if investors focus on companies with steady cash flow, clear growth plans, and the discipline to keep paying shareholders through messy markets. Inflation, interest rates, oil prices, and global growth may all shift over the next four years, but some Canadian dividend stocks look built to handle the ride.

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Source: Getty Images

FTS

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is the classic sleep-at-night pick. The utility owns regulated electric and gas assets across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Customers keep using power in strong economies and weak ones, which gives Fortis a steady business model.

Investors still want reliable income as rate expectations keep moving around. Fortis paid a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share in the first quarter of 2026, up 4.1% from last year to yield 3.2% at writing. Even better, management targets 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through 2030.

The catalyst comes from its $28.8 billion capital plan. Fortis can grow its rate base by investing in grid upgrades, transmission, and cleaner energy infrastructure. The risk comes from debt and regulation. Higher borrowing costs can pressure utilities, and regulators control how quickly costs flow through to customers. Still, Fortis remains one of Canada’s cleanest dividend anchors.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is Canada’s largest bank by market value, with operations across personal banking, wealth management, capital markets, insurance, and U.S. banking. It just needs borrowers, savers, investors, and businesses to keep using financial services to make money.

RBC’s latest quarter showed real momentum. The bank declared a quarterly dividend of $1.76 per share, up 7%, yielding 2.5%. It also announced plans to buy back up to 45 million common shares, subject to approvals. That combination of dividend growth and buybacks gives shareholders two ways to benefit.

The catalyst over the next four years comes from scale. RBC can use its massive client base, wealth platform, and HSBC Canada integration to grow earnings. While banks can stumble when consumers feel stretched, RBC’s size and profitability make it a strong core dividend name.

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) produces oil and natural gas across a huge asset base, including oil sands, conventional assets, and offshore production. Energy stocks can swing, but Canadian Natural has earned a reputation for returning cash to shareholders.

Oil headlines remain hot, and Canadian Natural continues to generate major cash flow. In the first quarter of 2026, the dividend stock returned about $1.5 billion directly to shareholders, including $1.2 billion in dividends and $300 million in share buybacks. That’s the kind of shareholder-return income investors like.

Canadian Natural can benefit if oil prices stay firm and pipeline capacity improves. The risk comes from commodity prices. If crude falls hard, cash flow shrinks. Environmental policy and pipeline delays can also weigh on long-term growth. Still, for investors who want energy exposure with income, CNQ deserves a close look.

BEP

Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) adds a growth-income angle. The dividend stock owns hydro, wind, solar, storage, and other clean-power assets around the world. Demand for electricity keeps rising as data centres, electrification, and industrial growth increase power needs.

The world needs more reliable power, not less. The dividend stock reported record first-quarter results in 2026, supported by its global portfolio. Its distribution gives investors income while they wait for renewable power demand to keep expanding.

Furthermore, artificial intelligence (AI), manufacturing, and grid upgrades all require massive investment. Brookfield Renewable can develop, own, and operate assets that help meet that need. The risk comes from interest rates, project costs, and execution. Renewable projects need capital, and higher rates can hurt valuations. Even so, the long-term power demand story looks strong.

Bottom line

These four dividend stocks don’t all move for the same reasons. But that’s exactly why I like them. For the next four years, investors don’t need to guess every market turn. They need durable businesses that can pay them while they wait. These four Canadian dividend stocks look ready for that job.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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