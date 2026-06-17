5 Canadian Stocks Beginners Can Buy and Hold Forever

These Canadian stocks are known for offering steady income and growth, making them perfect long-term buys for beginners.

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Owning companies with proven business model can help beginners weather market volatility and benefit from compounding returns.

Building wealth through investing doesn’t have to be complicated. For beginners, one of the smartest strategies is to buy high-quality stocks and hold them for the long term. Beginners should look for Canadian stocks backed by solid fundamentals, resilient business models, profitable growth, and consistent dividend payouts.

These qualities can help investors navigate market volatility while benefiting from compounding over time. By focusing on durable businesses with proven track records, beginners can build a portfolio designed to generate attractive long-term returns.

With that in mind, here are five stocks beginners can buy and hold forever.

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Canadian stock #1: Loblaw

New investors looking for a reliable long-term stock could consider Loblaw (TSX:L) for stability, income, and growth. The company has proven its resilience across economic cycles, delivering consistent growth while operating in the defensive grocery and pharmacy sectors. That stability has translated into impressive shareholder returns, with Loblaw stock climbing roughly 133% over the past three years.

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The retailer is well-positioned to deliver steady growth by expanding its store network, enhancing its product assortment, and increasing its presence in discount formats. In addition, its attractive loyalty rewards program, growing penetration of private-label food products, and expanding digital platforms augur well for growth. Moreover, Loblaw’s focus on driving efficiency and its divestiture of non-core businesses are positives that support its investment case.

Canadian stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) could be a compelling option for beginners. The utility giant offers a solid dividend, adds stability to your portfolio, and has significant growth prospects. It is focused on regulated electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, which provides predictable revenue and cash flow, largely shielding earnings from commodity-price volatility.

Fortis has raised its dividend for 52 straight years and is well-positioned to continue that streak. The company plans to invest $28.8 billion over the next five years to expand its regulated assets, supporting future earnings and dividend growth. Growing electricity demand, asset optimization, and a strong balance sheet further strengthen its outlook.

Canadian stock #3: Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is one of Canada’s largest electricity transmission and distribution companies, and a reliable TSX stock for beginners. Its regulated business provides stability and enables it to generate predictable earnings with no exposure to volatile commodity prices. Despite its defensive business, Hydro One stock has continued to deliver solid returns, rising about 70% over the last three years.

With its rate base expected to grow around 6% annually through 2027, earnings and dividends should continue to grow steadily. Backed by a strong balance sheet, ongoing infrastructure investments, and its multi-billion-dollar capital plan, Hydro One is well-positioned to deliver solid growth, which will drive its share price and distributions.

Canadian stock #4: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is another top stock for beginners to accelerate their portfolio’s growth. Shares of the waste management company have gained over 290% in the past 3 years, driven by strong operational performance, a diversified business model, and a resilient operating framework.

SECURE benefits from its contract-driven revenue base, which improves cash flow visibility and reduces exposure to commodity price swings. These long-term customer agreements also support efficient capital allocation and future expansion. With new infrastructure projects coming online, capacity expansions, and disciplined capital spending, SECURE appears well-positioned for steady, long-term growth and to return significant cash to shareholders.

Canadian stock #5: TC Energy

Beginners seeking reliable income and long-term growth may find TC Energy (TSX: TRP) an attractive option. The company’s extensive natural gas pipeline network generates stable cash flow through regulated assets and long-term contracts, reducing exposure to commodity price swings. This financial strength has supported 26 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Looking ahead, TC Energy targets annual dividend growth of 3%–5%. Rising LNG exports, growing electricity demand, and expanding data center energy support its growth outlook. Additionally, its $23 billion backlog of secured projects provides strong visibility into future earnings and cash flow growth.