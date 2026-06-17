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What’s Going on With Roger’s Dividend?

Rogers’ dividend looks supported by cash flow, but debt reduction after the Shaw deal is keeping dividend growth muted.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Rogers is paying a steady $0.50 quarterly dividend ($2.00 annually), with no sign of a near-term cut or hike.
  • Recent results showed solid free cash flow and improving leverage, which helps support the current payout.
  • The tradeoff is limited dividend growth until competition eases and Rogers pays down more debt.
10 stocks we like better than Rogers Communications

Telecom stocks used to feel like automatic income machines. Canadians paid their wireless, internet, and cable bills. The big providers collected steady cash and dividends rolled in. But the last few years changed the mood. Higher interest rates, heavy debt, fierce wireless pricing, and huge network spending made investors question whether telecom payouts still deserve the same trust.

So, what’s going on with Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) right now? The dividend still looks steady, but growth doesn’t look exciting. For income investors, that mix can still work if they understand what they’re buying.

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Source: Getty Images

RCI

Rogers stock currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share working out to $2.00 each year and yielding 3.7% at writing. The company declared its latest $0.50 dividend in April, with payment set for July 6, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 9. So, investors looking for a dramatic dividend cut or sudden increase won’t find either right now. Rogers stock kept the payout steady.

Rogers is attracting a lot of investor attention after its Shaw acquisition. The deal made Rogers a larger national telecom player, with more cable, wireless, and internet scale. It also added debt. That’s the core tension behind the dividend. The business can generate a lot of cash, but management also needs to reduce leverage and keep investing in networks.

Into earnings

The latest quarter gave dividend investors some relief. Rogers reported first-quarter 2026 free cash flow of $776 million and cash flow from operating activities of $1.5 billion. The company also returned $270 million in dividends to shareholders during the quarter. That suggests the current payout doesn’t look stretched in the near term.

The more important number may be leverage. Rogers ended the quarter with a debt leverage ratio of 3.8 times, down from 3.9 times at the end of 2025. That’s progress, but still high enough to keep dividend growth modest. Management has made debt reduction a priority, and investors should expect excess cash to flow toward the balance sheet before a big dividend hike.

That doesn’t mean Rogers looks weak. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 10% year over year to $5.5 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7% to $2.4 billion. Those numbers show the business still has muscle, even as Canada’s telecom market faces pressure from lower wireless prices and heavier competition.

Looking ahead

The catalyst for Rogers comes from cash flow. The company lowered its capital spending guidance for 2026, which can free up more cash. Less spending on network buildout can help support debt repayment and the dividend. Rogers also has valuable sports and media assets, including the Toronto Blue Jays and its stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. Those assets add another layer to the company’s long-term value.

The dividend, however, hasn’t grown much. That may frustrate investors who want rising income every year. A steady $2 annual payout looks useful, especially when the stock yield sits around the mid-single-digit range depending on the share price. But inflation eats away at a flat dividend over time. Income investors need to consider that.

Bottom line

So, what’s really going on with Rogers stock’s dividend? It looks more like a hold-steady payout than a growth story. Rogers appears focused on protecting the dividend, generating free cash flow, and paying down debt. That can appeal to investors who want income from a large Canadian telecom name, but may not excite investors chasing fast dividend growth. Right now, here is what $7,000 could bring in for today’s investor through dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RCI.B$53.94129$2.00$258.00Quarterly$6,958.26

For now, the payout looks supported. The bigger question is when Rogers stock can move from dividend stability to dividend growth. That likely depends on debt reduction, free cash flow, and a calmer telecom market. Until then, Rogers remains a stock for patient income investors who value cash flow more than fireworks.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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