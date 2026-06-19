Long-term investors with a focus on dividend growth or total returns can look more closely into these dividend stocks.

3 Dividend Stocks I’d Consider Adding More of This Very Moment

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Brookfield offers fee-driven growth and strong total-return potential with steady dividend increases, while Gildan brings margin improvements and Hanesbrands synergies that support future earnings and dividend growth.

Canadian Natural Resources is the income anchor: a low-cost producer with ~4.3% yield, ~20% annual dividend growth over the past two decades, strong cash flow, and long reserve life.

Market volatility creates buying opportunities — the author would add Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Brookfield (BN), and Gildan Activewear (GIL) to a dividend-growth-focused portfolio right now.

Market volatility can create attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors. While short-term price swings can be unsettling, they often allow investors to accumulate shares of high-quality companies at better valuations. If I had fresh capital to invest today, these are three dividend stocks I’d seriously consider adding more of right now — especially if broader market weakness pushes their prices even lower.

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1. Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of Canada’s premier energy producers. With annual production of approximately 1,570 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and a reserve life of roughly 30 years, the company possesses one of the largest and most durable asset bases in the industry.

What makes CNQ particularly attractive is its ability to generate strong profits even when commodity prices fluctuate. Thanks to its low-cost operations and break-even oil price in the low- to mid-US$40s per barrel range, the company remains highly profitable even when oil prices pull back from recent highs.

Its competitive advantages include a diversified mix of oil, natural gas, and oil sands assets, relatively low capital reinvestment requirements, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation. This allows management to consistently reward shareholders through dividends and opportunistic share buybacks while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

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Most importantly for income investors, CNQ has increased its dividend every year since 2001. Its approximately 20% annual dividend growth rate over the past two decades is exceptional and demonstrates management’s commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Following a recent pullback driven by energy price volatility, the stock offers a decent dividend yield of about 4.3%, along with about 23% upside potential based on the analyst consensus price target.

2. Brookfield

Brookfield (TSX:BN) may offer a low dividend yield, but it compensates investors with an outstanding combination of income growth and capital appreciation potential.

As a world-leading alternative asset manager, Brookfield oversees more than US$1 trillion in assets spanning infrastructure, renewable energy, private equity, real estate, and insurance. These businesses form essential parts of the global economy and generate recurring fee income that can remain resilient across different market environments.

Beyond its base management fees, Brookfield also earns lucrative performance fees when investments exceed target returns. This creates a powerful earnings engine that can accelerate growth during favourable market conditions.

Although the stock currently yields only about 0.6%, Brookfield has increased its dividend consistently since 2012 and has delivered a 10-year dividend growth rate of nearly 10%. More importantly, investors have historically benefited from exceptional total returns. Over the past decade, the company generated annualized returns of roughly 16%, outperforming the broader Canadian market’s 13%.

For investors seeking a more growth-oriented name for long-term wealth creation, Brookfield is one of the most compelling opportunities on the TSX today.

3. Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) is best known for manufacturing everyday apparel such as activewear, underwear, and socks. While the consumer discretionary company can be sensitive to economic cycles, Gildan has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to make a comeback after economic downturns and grow earnings and cash flow over the long run.

The company’s vertically integrated manufacturing model provides significant cost advantages and operational control. Recent investments in facility upgrades, automation, and yarn modernization are helping improve efficiency and expand profit margins.

An additional growth catalyst comes from the integration of Hanesbrands, acquired in late 2025. Management expects substantial cost synergies, targeting approximately $250 million in annual run-rate savings by 2028. If executed successfully, these efficiencies could meaningfully boost profitability and shareholder returns.

Dividend investors should also take notice. Since 2021, Gildan has increased its dividend by roughly 10% annually. With an expectation for double-digit earnings growth through 2028, the company appears well positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with steady dividend increases.

Investor takeaway

If market volatility creates opportunities to buy quality businesses at lower prices, Canadian Natural Resources, Brookfield, and Gildan Activewear would be among the first stocks I would consider adding to. CNQ offers a nice yield backed by industry-leading assets, Brookfield provides exceptional long-term growth potential alongside a growing dividend, and Gildan combines operational improvements with promising earnings expansion. Together, these three companies represent an attractive mix of growth and long-term value creation for dividend-growth-focused investors, while paying a growing stream of income.