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1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 12% to Buy and Hold Forever

The pullback has created an attractive entry point for investors seeking a high-quality dividend stock with an over 4.6% yield.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • This Canadian dividend stock has fallen about 12% from its 52-week high, creating a potentially attractive buying opportunity for long-term income investors.
  • Its dividend is supported by stable, inflation-linked cash flows, with roughly 90% of revenue secured through long-term power purchase agreements.
  • Growing demand for renewable energy, electrification, and AI-driven power consumption could fuel earnings growth and support continued dividend increases.

Canadian investors looking for reliable dividend income often turn to sectors like energy, banking, and utilities, which have paid attractive dividends for decades. However, after a strong rally, many of these stocks are trading close to their 52-week highs, making it difficult to buy quality companies at reasonable valuations.

Fortunately, a few fundamentally strong Canadian dividend stocks have recently pulled back from their highs, giving long-term investors a chance to buy them at more attractive prices.

One such compelling investment is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). The renewable energy stock is down about 12% from its 52-week high of $52.86 and closed at $46.65 on July 9. This pullback has created an attractive entry point for investors seeking a high-quality dividend stock with long-term income and growth potential.

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

Here’s why Brookfield Renewable is a reliable dividend stock

Brookfield Renewable is a reliable dividend payer with a solid record of increasing its distributions over time. The renewable energy company’s payouts are supported by resilient cash flows and a low-risk operating structure.

Brookfield operates a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets and energy storage projects. Brookfield Renewable has broadened its growth platform through investments in sustainable solutions, including nuclear services, materials recycling, and eFuels, creating additional avenues for future earnings growth.

Notably, Brookfield Renewable’s cash flows are supported by long-term agreements. Around 90% of its revenue comes from long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Moreover, these contracts have an average remaining contract duration of about 12 years. These PPAs add visibility to its future revenue growth and enable the company to generate steady income.

In addition, approximately 70% of Brookfield Renewable’s revenue is indexed to inflation, helping preserve profitability as operating costs and prices increase.

Overall, long-term contracts, inflation-linked revenue, and a portfolio of high-quality assets position the company to keep paying and growing its dividend over time. Moreover, it is yielding more than 4.6%.

Brookfield Renewable to sustain its solid growth momentum

Brookfield Renewable is well-positioned to sustain its payouts and keep growing its dividend year after year. The company benefits from a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets and long-term PPAs that provide stable, predictable cash flows. In addition, favourable industry fundamentals are expected to support continued growth in revenue and funds from operations (FFO), enabling Brookfield to reward shareholders with higher cash distributions.

Brookfield Renewable’s prospects remain solid. The company is set to benefit from solid structural demand trends. Rising electricity consumption from AI-driven data centres, increasing emphasis on energy security, and the ongoing shift toward electrification are expected to accelerate demand for renewable power. These long-term drivers create opportunities for Brookfield Renewable to expand its asset base and generate higher earnings.

Brookfield Renewable projects approximately 10% annual FFO growth, which should comfortably support its targeted dividend growth rate of 5% to 9% per year. Overall, Brookfield Renewable’s resilient cash flow profile, visible revenue growth, and secular demand trends position it well to deliver solid returns for investors in the long term.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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